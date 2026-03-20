10 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in New Jersey Super Lawyers 2026 Edition

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers Rising Stars 2026 editions recognized 10 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP ' s New Jersey office. Of these, six are recognized on the "Super Lawyers" list and four are on the Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" list. In addition, Shareholder Galit Kierkut was recognized on the New Jersey "Top 50 Women Super Lawyers" and "Top 100 Super Lawyers" lists.

According to the Super Lawyers website, the selection process is multiphased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations that identify a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the New Jersey Super Lawyers list include:

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars list include:

About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients in the areas of complex commercial and class action litigation; construction law; corporate; franchise & distribution; immigration & compliance; intellectual property & technology; labor & employment; pharmaceutical, medical device & health care litigation; private wealth services; product liability & mass torts; restructuring & special situations; real estate; tax; and white collar defense & investigations. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP