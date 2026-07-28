Prominent Governance Expert Joseph Grundfest to Keynote 7th Annual Summit for Corporate Governance

Greenberg Traurig and William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV to Co-Host

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph A. Grundfest, a renowned expert on capital markets, corporate governance, and securities litigation, will deliver the keynote address at the seventh annual Summit for Corporate Governance Sept. 25. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, (UNLV) are co-hosting the event.

This year's summit will feature panels examining hot topics facing boards of directors and senior corporate leadership, such as governance responsibilities in the face of artificial intelligence; transition challenges of private companies going public; comparisons of Delaware, Nevada, and Texas law in certain deal and litigation matters; and preparation for activist activity.

"We are honored to welcome Joe Grundfest as our keynote speaker at a time when public, private, and emerging growth companies' boards are weighing important questions while navigating complex issues in challenging times," Greenberg Traurig Las Vegas Co-Managing Shareholder Michael J. Bonner, a member of the Corporate practice, said. "We will once again present engaging panels and discussions for today's boards and C-suites."

Grundfest is the W. A. Franke Professor of Law and Business, emeritus, at Stanford Law School and a senior faculty member of the Arthur and Toni Rembe Rock Center for Corporate Governance. He is the founder of Stanford's Securities Class Action Clearinghouse, which provides detailed, online information about the prosecution, defense, and settlement of federal class action securities fraud litigation. Grundfest previously served as a commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission, where he had the distinction of serving as the youngest person ever appointed to that position, at the age of 34, and served as counsel and senior economist for legal and regulatory matters on the President's Council of Economic Advisers. He is a nationally recognized authority on corporate governance, capital markets, and securities litigation and regulation. Grundfest's scholarship has appeared in leading law reviews, including Harvard, Yale, and Stanford.

The summit panels and participants include:

Support for the conference is provided by the following sponsors:

The summit will take place at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort, and UNLV will be seeking approval for CLE and CPE credit. In lieu of a traditional registration fee, Greenberg Traurig requests that a $199 donation, per attendee, be made to support student scholarships at the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV Foundation. See the latest information on the summit.

About the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV: Established in 1998, the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas has nearly 400 students and offers three juris doctor degree programs: a full-time day program, a part-time day program, and a part-time evening program. The school also offers a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Gaming Law and Regulation and three dual-degree programs: the J.D./MBA, J.D./M.S.W., and J.D./Ph.D. As the only law school in Nevada, it is nationally recognized for its lawyering process program, the Saltman Center for Dispute Resolution, and its part-time program. The Boyd School of Law is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP