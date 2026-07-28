Greenberg Traurig Strengthens Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice with Return of Houston Shareholder Carey R. Troell

HOUSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to bolster its Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice with the return of Carey R. Troell as a shareholder in its Houston office. He rejoins the firm from Cantu Harden Montoya LLP.

"Few attorneys are as familiar with the evolution of our Texas Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice as Carey, who was part of the team during its early years nearly 20 years ago. He now returns to a Houston office that is home to one of the elite public finance and infrastructure practices in Texas and beyond," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "Carey's service as a former Texas assistant attorney general and extensive background in public finance bring a unique perspective that further enhances our capabilities in this important area. His return follows the recent additions of Public Finance & Infrastructure Shareholders Taylor Klavan and Clark Stockton Lord and reflects our ongoing commitment to strategically growing and building premier teams in the markets and practices that matter most to our clients."

Troell serves as bond counsel to state and local governmental entities throughout Texas, structuring financing transactions for counties, school districts, cities, utility systems, regional mobility authorities, housing finance corporations, tollway authorities, colleges and universities, hospital districts, water districts, and other public and quasi-public institutions. He also represents nonprofits, for-profit issuers, financial institutions, and underwriters in public finance matters.

"Carey is a highly regarded practitioner whose experience spans many of the sectors and institutions that help drive growth and development across Texas," Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice Co-Chair Franklin D.R. Jones Jr. and Houston Public Finance & Infrastructure Shareholder Adrian Patterson said in a joint statement. "He combines technical public finance knowledge with a practical understanding of how transactions are structured and managed. Carey is an outstanding addition to our Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice, adding considerable depth to our team and enhancing our ability to serve clients on their most important financing and infrastructure matters."

Beyond bond counsel engagements, Troell serves as underwriter's counsel, trustee's counsel, and bank counsel to financial institutions, and as disclosure counsel, issuer's counsel, and general counsel to local government entities and nonprofit corporations. His representation extends to related areas affecting public finance transactions, including Texas election laws, open meeting laws, political subdivision governance, federal income tax, and federal securities laws.

"Returning to Greenberg Traurig is both a professional and personal milestone. The firm has demonstrated a long-term commitment to Houston and Texas, building a nationally recognized Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice that is exceptionally well positioned for the future," Troell said. "I look forward to working with Frank, Adrian, and our outstanding public finance team to expand our capabilities, serve clients on their most important matters, and help cultivate the next generation of lawyers."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP