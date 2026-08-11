10 Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Listed in 2026 Benchmark Litigation 40 & Under - U.S. Edition

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been named to the 2026 Benchmark Litigation 40 & Under – U.S. edition. According to Benchmark Litigation, the list aims to identify the top emerging talent in litigation under the age of 40 across the United States.

The Greenberg Traurig shareholders recognized this year are:

This year's list reflects continued recognition for Greenberg Traurig's litigation talent: Nine of the 10 honorees have appeared on Benchmark Litigation's 40 & Under lists multiple times in the past five years, with Haller and Housinger listed every year since 2022.

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 800 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP