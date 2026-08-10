Greenberg Traurig's Daniel Wadley and Alison Weinberg-Fahey Listed in Utah Business Magazine's 2026 'Legal Elite'

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel J. Wadley and Alison R. Weinberg-Fahey, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Salt Lake City office, were recognized in Utah Business magazine's 2026 "Legal Elite."

This recognition honors legal professionals who demonstrate exceptional professional excellence, leadership, integrity, ethics, and character, as well as a meaningful impact on their communities, according to the publication. Recipients were selected for their outstanding legal accomplishments and commitment to upholding the highest standards of the profession.

Wadley's Litigation Practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, securities litigation, Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory compliance and enforcement matters, white collar defense, and corporate internal investigations. Drawing on more than 20 years of litigation experience, including 11 years with the SEC, where he most recently served as director of the Salt Lake regional office, Wadley advises clients on high-stakes disputes, regulatory investigations, and compliance matters across a broad range of industries.

Weinberg-Fahey's Real Estate Practice focuses on commercial real estate transactions, with an emphasis on leasing and purchase and sale matters. She advises clients nationwide on the drafting and negotiation of commercial leases, acquisition and disposition of property, and workouts across asset classes, including office, retail, restaurant, hospitality, industrial, health care, technology, digital infrastructure, and data centers, and counsels corporate clients on real estate issues arising in mergers and acquisitions. Her practice also includes renewable energy, clean technology projects, and solar rooftop leases.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP