Greenberg Traurig Grows New York Real Estate Practice, Adding Leasing and Transactions Pro Brian Helweil

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Global Real Estate Practice with the addition of Brian Helweil as a shareholder in its New York office.

Helweil joins from Loeb & Loeb LLP, where he represented owners, developers, investors, landlords, and tenants in a broad range of real estate transactions. His practice focuses on sophisticated commercial office and retail leasing, while also encompassing acquisitions, dispositions, financings, joint ventures, and other complex real estate matters across New York and the United States.

He arrives as New York's office leasing market continues to demonstrate strength, driven by sustained demand for premier office space and broad leasing activity throughout Manhattan.

"Brian further strengthens our depth and expertise in the New York leasing market and beyond," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "Given our position as a leading real estate firm in New York, across America, and around the world, increasing our critical mass in the strong New York office leasing market has been a strategic priority. Brian fits the bill perfectly. He is a highly regarded lawyer whose experience, quality of work, and cultural fit make him an outstanding addition to our team."

Helweil has wide-ranging experience negotiating office leases, retail leases, ground leases, and subleases on behalf of landlords and tenants. His representative matters include advising a global private equity firm on a roughly 200,000-square-foot headquarters lease, representing a real estate fund in connection with a 350,000-square-foot headquarters lease for a major health care company, and handling a 1-million-plus-square-foot headquarters lease for a multinational media and entertainment company.

"Brian adds depth and experience in several important areas for us, including acquisitions, joint ventures, and leasing," Global Real Estate Practice Senior Chair Robert J. Ivanhoe and Co-Chair Stephen L. Rabinowitz said in a joint statement. "His versatility and sophisticated transactional experience will make him a valuable addition to our team and to clients across our growing practice. We remain committed to strategically expanding our bench so that clients, wherever they are in the world and whatever their real estate needs may be, have access to the very best real estate lawyers."

Helweil said Greenberg Traurig's global real estate platform and multidisciplinary capabilities made the firm a natural choice.

"I am excited to help grow Greenberg Traurig's leasing practice and build on the firm's exceptional reputation in New York and beyond," Helweil said. "The firm's unparalleled global real estate platform, together with its deep multidisciplinary capabilities, will enable me to serve larger clients, more complex transactions, and a broader range of client needs. Over the years, I have been across the table from many Greenberg Traurig lawyers and consistently came away impressed by their professionalism, collaborative approach, and client focus. For me, Greenberg Traurig was the only firm I was interested in joining. This is exactly where I want to be."

Helweil earned his J.D. from Yeshiva University's Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and his B.A. from New York University.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP