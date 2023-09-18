10 Hicks Thomas Partners Named to 2023 Edition of Texas Super Lawyers

2023 honors include a Top 100 designation for firm partner Robin Harrison

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten attorneys with Hicks Thomas LLP have earned recognition in the 2023 edition of Texas Super Lawyers, which honors the top 5% of lawyers in the state.

The 2023 listing marks the 21st consecutive year that partners John B. Thomas and Stewart Hoffer have been named Texas Super Lawyers for their work in business litigation. It also marks the sixth consecutive year partner Robin Harrison has earned Super Lawyers' "Top 100 Houston" designation, an honor that places him among the best business litigators in the city.

Texas Super Lawyers has also recognized Hicks Thomas partners Stephen M. Loftin, Courtney E. Ervin, John J. Deis, Allen H. Rustay and Paul L. Mitchell, all for business litigation. Partner Jay Old was honored for general litigation and partner J. Stephen Barrick for appellate practice. 

"I am very proud of this team of lawyers and the incredibly hard work they put in for our clients day in and day out," said Mr. Thomas. "To be recognized by our peers – those who know what our work entails – is really something special."

Super Lawyers evaluates candidates on 12 peer recognition and professional achievement indicators, using a patented selection process combined with independent research. The Thomson Reuters legal guide will be published in Texas Monthly's October edition.

The Texas Super Lawyers recognitions are the firm's most recent honors. In August, 16 Hicks Thomas attorneys earned recognition in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, one of the oldest and most respected legal guides in the country. That represents the largest group of Hicks Thomas attorneys honored by Best Lawyers in the firm's history.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, Calif., the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

