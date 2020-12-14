10 Jewelry Trends That Need To Be On Your Holiday Wish List This Year
Dec 14, 2020, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading into the holiday season, De Beers Group, asked Adorn Insight to identify ten key jewelry trends and round up a selection of must-have styles to suit budgets, large and small. From talisman pendants and tendril rings to pops of neon and personalization, these ten looks are sure to impress everyone on your gift list.
London-based, Adorn Insight is the world's leading authority on market intelligence for the global jewelry industry. Their team of futurists forecasted ten top holiday jewelry trends for 2020 and curated a selection of the best pieces inspired by each at a variety of price points.
KEY TRENDS INCLUDE:
The Talisman Pendant
Neon Pop
Mixed Stone Shape Earrings
Pick a letter
Other trends to keep an eye out for when holiday shopping this season are bolo and link bracelets, stacking and nature-inspired tendril rings, charm hoops and kinetic jewels that have movement built into the design.
