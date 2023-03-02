10 Key Trends and 5 Mega Trends in Food, Nutrition & Health Markets for 2023

Mar 02, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "10 Key Trends in Food, Nutrition & Health 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Understanding which consumer trends will be the most important -and which strategies you can use to create success for your business - is a super-power for food industry executives. This unique report is written to enable you and your colleagues to develop this super-power.
Written in a clear, 'get-to-the-point' style, by people who have both industry experience and scientific knowledge, this is the only report that tells you what your opportunities and challenges are going to be and what you can do about them.
This is why, for two decades, the smartest people in the business have used 10 Key Trends as a practical tool to help formulate strategy and innovation planning. Unlike other trend lists that come up with 10 entirely new things every year, we focus only on what the most important long-term trends are - the ones that will stick around.
Companies from America to Japan, Australia to France, and Sweden to South Korea rely on this report and find themselves returning again and again to 10 Key Trends for guidance.
For each trend, all the important points of strategy are clearly signposted so that you and your colleagues can use this report as a focus for discussions about:
- what the trends mean for your business
- what you can do now
- what you must be planning for tomorrow
To help you figure out your strategy and NPD plans, 10 Key Trends sets out:
- The 10 most important growth trends in nutrition & health.
- The consumer, market, and science drivers for each trend.
- The direction of travel for each trend.
- Which strategies you can use for each trend.
- How each strategy is developing, using real-world examples of companies and brands
- Which trends and strategies you should think about today and which are emergent, so you can prepare for them in the future
- Which strategies are higher risk and which are lower risk.
Who will benefit from reading 10 Key Trends?
- Brands, big or small, looking for a strategic direction or wanting to refine their strategy
- Ingredient suppliers trying to understand the opportunities for their products and how to help their customers succeed
- Researchers trying to figure out how to commercialize nutrition science
- Start-ups (or anyone contemplating a start-up)
- Investors looking to place their money wisely
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Key Trend summaries
Category opportunities
Mega Trend 1: Fragmentation of health beliefs
Mega Trend 2: Naturally Functional
Mega Trend 3: Weight Wellness
Mega Trend 4: Snackification at the heart of strategy
Mega Trend 5: Sustainability
Key Trend 1: Carbs - Grains with Benefits, Fewer, Greener
Key Trend 2: Digestive Wellness Diversifies
Key Trend 3: Plants Made Convenient
Key Trend 4: Animal Protein Powers On
Key Trend 5: Sweetness Reinvented
Key Trend 6: The Plant Protein Paradox
Key Trend 7: Redefining Fat
Key Trend 8: Mood & Mind
Key Trend 9: Real Food & the UPF Challenge
Key Trend 10: Provenance & authenticity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qedvt8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article