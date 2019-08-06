$10 million in 10 years: Tau Kappa Epsilon makes new commitment to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

In 2011 TKE pledged to raise $1 million in five years towards the naming of an MRI suite in the Chili's Care Center on the St. Jude campus, which TKE met this goal a year early. Then in 2016, TKE pledged to raise $2.6 million for the hospital toward the naming of the proton therapy synchrotron/particle accelerator.

Support from partners like TKE and donors worldwide help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

"Since Tau Kappa Epsilon first answered our Founder Danny Thomas' call for support more than 30 years ago, the fraternity has positively impacted countless events and programs to help live out Danny's dream that 'no child should die in the dawn of life,'" said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The naming of the Bone Marrow Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Research floor is testament to the dedication of TKE and St. Jude to positively impacting the lives of children worldwide."

