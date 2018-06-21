10 Million People Globally Use Dashlane to Manage Passwords

Typing passwords and personal information and constantly clicking "Forgot password" wastes precious time. Dashlane users have saved 60 billion seconds by using Dashlane—that's the equivalent of 1 billion minutes, 690,000 days, or almost 2,000 years otherwise spent manually entering passwords and filling out online forms. Yes, users have saved 19 centuries' worth of time by simply using a password manager. In addition to reaching 10 million users worldwide, Dashlane continues to grow in other ways:

Dashlane has facilitated over 77 million checkout transactions

More than 10,000 businesses rely on Dashlane Business for their password management needs

Dashlane users reside in over 180 countries across the globe

Dashlane has 114 full-time employees and growing

"We want to help as many people as possible gain control of their online identities and ditch poor password practices. You don't need to be ultra tech savvy to benefit from a password manager. In fact, we want anyone to feel empowered to use Dashlane," said Emmanuel Schalit, CEO at Dashlane. "We're thrilled to have brought Dashlane to 10 million people around the globe and look forward to continuing to innovate and serving the next 10 million people."

To see how Dashlane's CEO celebrated 10 million users, go to:

https://blog.dashlane.com/10-million-users/

About Dashlane

Dashlane's password manager helps you simplify and secure your digital identity—all your personal information that lives online. Available across all platforms and devices, the intuitive Dashlane app automatically fills and stores passwords, personal data, and payment details with its patented security architecture. Available in 11 languages and trusted by 10+ million people in 180 countries (and growing), it's the complete, global solution for living safely and seamlessly online—at home, at work, and everywhere in between.

With offices in New York City and Paris, Dashlane has raised $54 million in venture funding to create a safe and effortless solution for all citizens of the digital world. Learn more at dashlane.com.

