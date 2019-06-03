10 Most Expensive Places to Retire in the U.S. Announced by Topretirements.com

KEY WEST, Fla., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retirement might be a financial struggle for many retirees, but there is a segment for whom money is not a problem. To help those who like to dream big, Topretirements.com has developed a list of the 10 most luxurious places to retire. Communities where the hardest task is to choose whether it will be the beach club, marina, golf course, or take the plane out for a flight.

Here is the Topretirements.com list of the "10 Most Expensive Places to Retire":

Mediterra

Ocean Reef Club Key Largo, FL. This private community has over 1,700 residences. Amenities include golf, marina slips, plus its own airstrip.

Sailfish Point – Stuart, FL. Don't even think about visiting this exclusive enclave on Hutchinson Island unless you live here or have an appointment.

White Sands at LaJolla – A luxurious Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) on the beach in beautiful La Jolla.

Islesworth – Windemere, FL. There is exclusive, and then there is Isleworth, home to many of America's richest retirees and people of all ages.

The Clare – Chicago, IL – The Clare gives city-loving retirees independent living residences and a range of assisted living programs within a high-rise building.

Spruce Creek Fly-In Community – Port Orange, FL. The world's most famous residential airpark has a 4,000 ft lighted runway and a GPS approach that can even accommodate your Gulfstream .

The Ritz-Carlton – Chicago, IL. Live in a big city hotel with an amazing array of amenities, and have your meals prepared by the hotel chefs.

Mediterra – Bonita Springs, FL. Located near Naples , this beautiful development with every amenity is maintained to a tee.

Promontory Club – Park City, Utah . If you are looking for a place in the mountains where the grandchildren can't wait to visit you, this might be the one.

Grey Oaks and Estuary – This one is the top of the line, even for Naples. Established in 1983.

Here is a link to "America's Most Expensive Places to Retire" with more details.

