10 Non-Profits will each receive $100,000 totaling $1 Million on Giving Tuesday thanks to San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

HIGHLAND, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will donate $1 million on Giving Tuesday to 10 impactful nonprofit organizations to support underserved communities across the nation.

Pictured are members of the Center for Native American Youth, a native women-led organization that focuses on education advocacy for Native American youth. The center will be one of the organizations to receive a $100,000 donation from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.. Leaders of the Gently Planting Hope Foundation pictured will receive $100,000 from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to construct a library as part of an educational community play space and development project in the Navajo nation.

Less than 1% of U.S. philanthropic funds go to causes that support Native American communities. Nonprofit organizations in the Inland Empire receive less than $26 per capita compared to $262.99 per capita across California. In honor of Native American Heritage Month and to facilitate greater impacts for underserved communities, grants of $100,000 each will be granted to ten organizations that serve Native American and Inland Empire communities.

The Giving Tuesday Grant recipients are the following:

Norton Science and Language Academy

Native Forward Scholars Fund

Stronghearts Native Helpline

Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries and Museums

Confederated Tribe and Band of Yakama Nation

Cherish Ministry

Center for Native American Youth at Aspen Institute

Chinle Planting Hope

Spotlight Documentaries

All 10 grantees are addressing critical issues and align with the Tribe's four philanthropic pillars: inspiring our future through education, empowering lives, reinforcing healthy and resilient communities, and preserving cultural traditions and empowering Indian Country. It is imperative to fund causes that make a real difference in the communities they serve.

More than 35 million adults participated in Giving Tuesday in 2022. This global encouragement for generosity is a reminder to make a change.

The Giving Tuesday donations are in addition to the 161 grants approved by the Tribal Council in September which totaled over $13 million.

About the Grantees

Norton Science and Language Academy (NSLA) in San Bernardino provides an educational environment that celebrates diversity, encourages inclusivity, and nurtures the holistic growth of their 1,200 students.

Native Forward Scholars Fund (NFSF) is the largest scholarship provider to Native students. Each year NFSF awards some 17,000 scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students.

Stronghearts Native Helpline provides culturally relevant and Native-centered support for American Indian and Alaska Native persons impacted by domestic, dating and/or sexual violence.

The Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries, and Museums (ATALM) is an international association dedicated to preserving and advancing the language, history, culture, and lifeways of Indigenous peoples.

The Garcia Center for the Arts in San Bernardino provides cultural and art programming and is a space for creatives to practice and develop their crafts without barriers.

The Confederated Tribe and Band of Yakama Nation's CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) program seeks to make sure every dependent child within their jurisdiction is in a safe, caring, culturally responsive family.

Cherish Ministry in Fontana supports at-risk single mothers in underprivileged communities, many of whom are survivors of abuse. Each year, Cherish provides baby care items, infant to kindergarten educational resources, life-skills classes, in-home mentoring, spiritual support, positive parenting classes, and job-readiness training to 450 mothers and children.

The Center for Native American Youth is a Native women led organization of the Aspen Institute that focuses on the education and advocacy of Native youth on reservations, in rural communities and urban areas across the nation. Their work helps improve health, safety, and overall wellness of native youth.

Chinle Planting Hope is an indigenous-led organization providing creative community development in the Navajo Nation. The organization's newest initiative, the Imagination Station, will include a library, playground, children's museum, and educational community play space.

Spotlight Documentaries utilizes the power of film to produce and fund documentaries to highlight pressing issues and launch impact campaigns to advance these important issues in the world. Currently, Spotlight Documentaries is using their platform to raise awareness on sextortion, online solicitation by predators, human trafficking and cyberbullying with an impact campaign called SAFE ONLINE.

