10 of 15 ENR 2023 Top 500 Design Firms Use ViewAQC™

NAPLES, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 26 Degrees Software (26DS) is proud to announce ViewAQC is now used by 10 of the top 15 ENR 2023 Top 500 Design Firms including: Arcadis, WSP, Jacobs, AECOM, Tetra Tech, HDR, Stantec, Parsons, and Black & Veatch.

As a Revit 2020 to 2024 application providing management of live view references across multi-model Revit projects, ViewAQC usage keeps growing at a record pace for existing and new clients. ViewAQC has been and is currently used on multi-model projects using Autodesk's™ BIM 360™ / BIM Collaboration Pro™ and the Autodesk Construction Cloud™.

ViewAQC's new subscription model now has unlimited use with no set limits on user counts. These annual subscription licenses will allow more users access to our software without restricted rules or added costs.

ViewAQC's unique functionality is critical to coordinating large BIM project document sets to cross-reference views between multiple Revit models. No duplication of Revit views or sheets is required. As quoted by most ViewAQC users…

Click here to read more about ViewAQC's 45-day ROI details. 

26 Degrees Software LLC 
(www.26degreessoftware.com) provides comprehensive, project-centric and experience-based BIM software & application services to the global architecture, engineering, construction and operation (AEC&O) market. ViewAQC™ is a QAQC application designed for referencing and coordinating views across multiple models of a Revit® project. It manages and references views from any model into any other model. ViewAQC ships for use with Revit 2020 thru 2024 using any office network environment and any Autodesk cloud environment including BIM360, Collaboration for Revit (C4R), and Revit Server. ViewAQC can be used with any Revit 2D, 2.5D, 3D view types along with drafting & detailing views.

Call today for a live (videoconference) demonstration at your convenience. For more information from 26 Degrees Software contact Cyril Verley by phone: +1 617-719-7474 or by email: [email protected].

SOURCE 26 Degrees Software LLC

