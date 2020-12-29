10 Reasons to Visit Colombia in 2021

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia is a country of contrasts, unexplored landscapes, vast biodiversity, rich cultures and ancient histories, with welcoming people full of energy and passion. It offers lush landscapes and unique experiences to explore, making it utterly enticing for 2021 travelers. This great potential was recognized, among others, by the World Travel Awards where Colombia won nine categories standing out as the Leading Culinary Destination and Leading LGBT Destination.