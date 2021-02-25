10 Reasons Why All Coffee Drinkers Should Own an Espresso Machine, New Informational Report from Coffee Shop Lady

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans love coffee and there is no sign of that trend stopping as more people buy an espresso machine, according to a new informational report from Coffee Shop Lady.

The report explores how owning an espresso machine is a great investment. With the price of espresso drinks soaring, it makes good sense to get off the fence and buy one.

Fancy Espresso At Home Fresh Coffee At Home

1. It Makes Economical Sense

A single espresso can be upwards of $4.50. However, with a one-time investment for a quality espresso machine, you can brew your favorite beverage daily for pennies on the dollar. Depending on how often you drink espresso, your machine will pay for itself within a year or less.

2. Gain Full Control

If you're a bit of a control freak, owning your own machine gives you complete control over how strong to make your espresso. No more puzzled looks from your barista having to remember your order. No more paying extra because you want exotic milk. Get your espresso when you want it without the wait in line.

3. Exploration: In Search Of The Perfect Espresso

With your own espresso machine, you have the freedom to explore all of your options. Use the exact amount of cream you like (or no cream at all) in your drink. Mix and match flavors. Try different coffee beans and grind them however you wish.

4. It's Quick And Easy To Use

It's quick and easy to prepare your morning cup of espresso. With a no hassle machine you preheat, grind your beans, tamp your grounds, pull your shot and steam your milk. Regardless of your skill level, you'll brew the perfect espresso.

5. Fresh Coffee Is Undeniably Good

No more coffee pods or ground coffee that's lost their oomph. Now, you can buy coffee beans from Kenya to Colombia to Vietnam and grind them in your own kitchen. Grinding coffee releases fresh amazing aromas.

6. Try Different Types Of Grinds

Want a stronger espresso or something more festive? Adjust the grind without being charged for your extra instructions. You have options for fine, medium-fine, or a coarse ground and everything in between.

7. Sustainable Brew

Learn about the best espresso machines here. These machines promote a more green, sustainable lifestyle. No more fuel for coffee shop runs, no more waste of paper cups, cup holders, plastic straws. Use a personal reusable cup. No need to throw away empty pods or used coffee filters.

8. Be The Life Of The Party

Boring family event? Break out the espresso machine, take orders, and dole out drinks like cappuccino, latte, macchiato or mocha. This also works for neighborhood or block parties.

9. Bring Out The Artist In You

You may not be the next Michelangelo or Leonardo da Vinci; however, you can master latte art. Create as many espresso coffees as you want with your espresso machine. Feel accomplished as you learn how to pour microfoam into a shot of espresso while creating unique designs on the surface of the latte.

10. You Can Buy Happiness

Picture yourself waking up to a fresh espresso without waiting. Enjoy your morning espresso in the comfort of your own home without having to get dressed if you don't want to. Relax at your dining table, balcony or lanai.

