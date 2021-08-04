10 Roads Express' Insulting Contract Proposals and Violations of Labor Law Earn It a Top Spot on Teamsters Local 727's "Employer Wall of Shame"

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Roads Express (formerly Eagle Express) drivers work tirelessly to ensure the timely and efficient distribution of postal products. These drivers move the mail in semi-trucks between distribution centers seven days a week, often to neighboring states, in all weather conditions.

Following two elections to unionize the nearly 80 drivers at the Bedford Park and Romeoville locations, the Company's first response to their employees' democratic choice to unionize was to contest the validity of the election process. Next, the Company delayed negotiations by insisting the parties meet in person during the height of COVID-19. After Local 727 demanded safe meeting parameters, the Company hit the ground running with a multitude of bad faith actions and violations of labor law – including actions against union supporters.

Last week, 10 Roads made a final economic offer. While the Union has continuously extended olive branches and made concessions, 10 Roads' proposals have barely changed since bargaining began. One sticking point is healthcare; although participation in the Union's plan would increase the Company's cost per employee by only 48 cents, and is a far superior plan to what they currently offer, they refuse to budge. Adding insult to injury, the Company's final economic offer came in the form of a memo and included language allowing management to discontinue any extra pay at their discretion. Proposals like this are nothing more than surface bargaining used to delay negotiations and prevent an agreement.

Another issue is the alleged loss of USPS work at Bedford Park – a situation with obvious ramifications to the livelihoods of those employed there – and the Company's failure to provide concrete information. 10 Roads representatives told the Union there was "nothing on paper" about USPS allegedly ending the contract and insisted everything was discussed verbally.

"I find it hard to believe that the USPS, a federal agency that employs half a million people, would not send written communication about cancelling a contract. I have to believe there is something on paper — if nothing else, an email about logistics must exist. Either 10 Roads is lying and attempting to throw a wrench in negotiations, or they are refusing to provide information. Whatever it is, Local 727 will get to the bottom if it and make sure that the NLRB, the USPS, and the public know about 10 Roads' dishonest, bad behavior," said John Coli, Jr., Teamsters Local 727 Secretary-Treasurer. "It's time for the Company to come to the table and do the right thing. Stop hiding behind an allegedly canceled contract. They have no documentation; they can't even give us a date when it's supposed to happen. The Company must bargain a comprehensive collective bargaining agreement in good faith and respect its employees' democratic vote to unionize."

The Union will also be sending letters to the U.S. Post Master General and Senator Dick Durbin informing them of these actions.

Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

