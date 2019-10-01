10-Time World Champion and Golden Boy CEO and Chairman, Oscar De La Hoya Named National Ambassador for American Cancer Society

"The Real Men Wear Pink campaign is very personal for me, having lost my mother to breast cancer in 1990," states Oscar De La Hoya. "I've always been committed to giving back and am dedicated to doing what I can to draw awareness and contribute to the fight against breast cancer, a fight I consider to be the biggest fight of my life."

A superstar whose notoriety transcends boxing, Oscar De La Hoya is known around the world not only as one of the best fighters of his era, but as an elite promoter, astute businessman and active philanthropist. De La Hoya has a passion for philanthropy, having started the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation in 1995 to help improve the quality of life for those living in disadvantaged communities around the greater Los Angeles area. The Foundation supports the Oscar De La Hoya Animo Charter High School, the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center, and the Oscar De La Hoya Labor and Delivery Center and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, as well as numerous after-school programs that guide youth toward leading positive lives.

"Oscar De La Hoya knows and understands the immense impact cancer has on families," states Sharon Byers, Chief Development, Marketing & Communications Officer for the American Cancer Society. "He has a deep passion to help others and we couldn't be more proud to have him as an ambassador for the American Cancer Society. Funds raised from the Real Men Wear Pink program will empower us in the fight against breast cancer from every angle with programs, services, and research designed to improve and save lives."

As the national ambassador for RMWP, the American Cancer Society is donating a portion of the proceeds from Oscar's fundraising to the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center at White Memorial Hospital in tribute to his mother.

In 2018, RMWP raised more than $9.5 million to further American Cancer Society's fight for a world without breast cancer. Working alongside Making Strides Against Breast Cancer®, every dollar raised from the RMWP campaign will help save lives through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research and patient support. For more information or to join Real Men Wear Pink visit RealMenWearPinkACS.org. For press inquiries, please contact goldenboy@havasformula.com.

Los Angeles-based Golden Boy was established in 2002 by Oscar De La Hoya, the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotional company. Golden Boy is a media and entertainment brand committed to making fighting entertainment more accessible and affordable. The company's in-house production team develops creative original programming for ESPN, RingTV.com and international channels across the globe. The company holds the exclusive rights to top boxers and has promoted some of the biggest and highest grossing events in the history of the sport. Now, Golden Boy is one of the most successful boxing entertainment companies in the world and shapes the future of boxing for fighters and fans alike through its 2019 partnership with streaming platform, DAZN.

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the American Cancer Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to cancer.org.

