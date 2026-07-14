10 Torr Distilling and Brewing Unveils Updated Look, Expands National Reach via Homestead Brands

RENO, Nev., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Torr, a Reno-based distillery and brewery known for its vacuum distilled spirits and precision crafted beers, is introducing a refreshed brand identity, updated packaging and a new national expansion partner with Homestead Brands that will help bring its products to more consumers across the United States. The refreshed brand identity includes new packaging for its spirits, and ready-to-drink cocktails, as well as updated web assets.

Following the selection of beverage growth and commercialization firm partner, Homestead Brands, 10 Torr is rolling out updated packaging across its product lineup to strengthen its visual presence beyond Nevada.

After an extensive search, the Reno distillery and brewery selected Homestead Brands, a beverage growth and commercialization firm supporting a wide portfolio of emerging and established beverage brands to accelerate distribution and retail expansion. Homestead Brands will lead 10 Torr's commercial growth strategy, including distributor development, retail sales and commercialization management.

The partnership and refresh come at an interesting time within the industry. According to recent Gallup data, alcohol consumption continues declining, with 54% of U.S. adults now reporting they drink alcoholic beverages (down from years past). Meanwhile, the Brewers Association reports that more breweries closed than opened in 2025 as economic headwinds increase.

"In a challenging market, we're pleased our prioritization of quality ingredients, innovative methods and devotion to taste is continually embraced by consumers," said Jamie Evans, CEO at 10 Torr. "This marks an exciting opportunity for 10 Torr to share our distinctive flavors with more people across the country while staying true to what brought us here in the first place: crafting beverages with real ingredients, real flavor and an unwavering commitment to excellence."

At the same time, 10 Torr is rolling out updated packaging across its product lineup to strengthen its visual presence beyond Nevada. The new look reflects the company's commitment to craftsmanship, premium ingredients and bold, approachable beverages.

"Our new look reflects where 10 Torr is today and where we're headed tomorrow," said Trevor Leppek, director of brand advocacy at 10 Torr Distilling and Brewing. "As we expand into new markets, our packaging now tells that story, highlighting our premium ingredients, craftsmanship and the adventurous lifestyle that inspires our brand."

10 Torr uses a vacuum distillation process that allows ingredients to be distilled at lower temperatures than traditional methods. The process preserves more naturally-occurring flavors and aromas, creating beverages with the full taste of botanicals and other ingredients.

Founded in Reno, Nevada, in 2017, 10 Torr Distilling and Brewing's portfolio includes award-winning gin, vodka, whiskey and specialty spirits, alongside ready-to-drink favorites such as Lavender Lemonade, Blueberry Sage Spritz, and Spill the Tea, as well as a rotating lineup of seasonal offerings. Named Best Distillery in Northern Nevada in the 2025 Best of Northern Nevada Readers' Poll, 10 Torr continues to earn recognition for its innovative approach to craft beverages while expanding distribution of its Nevada-born products across the country.

SOURCE 10 Torr