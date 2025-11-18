10-Year Anniversary Edition of Everybody Matters Launches Nationwide

Chapman Foundation for Caring Communities featured in expanded edition of Bob Chapman's bestselling book on Truly Human Leadership

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chapman Foundation for Caring Communities is proud to celebrate a major milestone in its journey to build more connected communities.

"The way we lead impacts the way people live." - Bob Chapman, Chairman & former CEO, Barry-Wehmiller

Founder Bob Chapman, a champion of Truly Human Leadership and a tireless advocate for caring workplaces, has released the newly revised and expanded 10th Anniversary Edition of Everybody Matters: The Extraordinary Power of Caring for Your People Like Family. Initially published in 2015, the book has sold over 110,000 copies and inspired a global movement that redefines success by the number of lives positively impacted.

This powerful update reflects a decade of growth, impact, and continued commitment to transforming lives through leadership rooted in empathy and respect. The revised edition includes new insights, stories, and lessons learned, along with a spotlight on the Chapman Foundation for Caring Communities, the national operating foundation founded by Bob and Cynthia Chapman.

Coauthored with Raj Sisodia, the book reinforces the enduring importance of caring for people like family—in business and beyond.

A Legacy of Leadership Rooted in Care

Bob Chapman, Chairman and former CEO of Barry-Wehmiller, a $3.6 billion global manufacturing and engineering firm based in St. Louis, has spent the last two decades championing a radical shift in leadership philosophy. Under his guidance, Barry-Wehmiller transformed from a struggling business into a thriving organization with over 12,000 team members across the globe. But more importantly, it became a living example of what happens when leaders choose empathy and connection.

To support this cultural shift, Barry-Wehmiller launched internal training programs, and the results were transformative. Graduates reported life-changing improvements not only in their professional relationships but also in their personal lives.

This impact led Bob and his wife Cynthia Chapman to a pivotal decision: "We have to find a way to share this with the world."

From Corporate Culture to Community Transformation

In 2010, the Chapman's founded the Chapman Foundation for Caring Communities to bring Barry-Wehmiller's leadership and communication training to the broader public. What began as a pilot program in Phillips, Wisconsin, has grown into a national movement, reaching more than 18,000 individuals through foundational classes like Our Community Listens, Our Community Serves, and Our Community Transforms.

The Chapman Foundation partners with nonprofits, schools, civic leaders, healthcare professionals, and municipal organizations, including police and fire departments, to embed life-changing principles into their culture. The Foundation's mission is clear: to create a society where people care for each other first.

"It is an incredible honor for the Chapman Foundation to be part of this expanded edition. Everybody Matters captures the heart of what we believe—that when leaders choose to care first, lives are transformed. This book reminds us that the true measure of leadership is not in profits or performance, but in the well-being of people and the strength of our communities." — Misty Janks, CEO, Chapman Foundation for Caring Communities

With regional hubs in Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, and South Carolina, the Chapman Foundation has built a strong infrastructure for impact. Its programs equip individuals and teams with the human skills needed to build trust, foster meaningful relationships, and lead with care.

What is in the Revised Edition of Everybody Matters?

The expanded edition of Everybody Matters includes:

Updated case studies from Barry-Wehmiller and Chapman Foundation for Caring Communities

Reflections on the global impact of Truly Human Leadership

Discussion around Bob Chapman's continued legacy at Barry-Wehmiller through his son, Kyle Chapman's, leadership

Bringing the Vision to Life

The inclusion of Chapman Foundation in the revised edition of Everybody Matters reflects the living legacy of their founder's vision. It is a testament to the power of translating caring leadership principles into community transformation. The Foundation's work proves that when people feel heard, valued, and cared for, they thrive, not just at work but in every aspect of life, illustrating a profound ripple effect.

Join the Movement

The 2025 edition of Everybody Matters is now available wherever books are sold. Readers are invited to explore the expanded content, reflect on their own leadership journey, and discover how caring leadership can change lives.

To learn more about the Chapman Foundation for Caring Communities, its programs, and register for a class, visit https://chapmancommunities.org. To purchase the book, visit major retailers or www.everybodymattersbook.com

About the Authors

Bob Chapman is Chairman and former CEO of Barry-Wehmiller and founder of the Chapman Foundation for Caring Communities. He is recognized globally for his work in people-centered leadership and has been featured in a Harvard Business School case study, TEDx talks, and numerous publications.

Raj Sisodia is a cofounder of Conscious Capitalism and a leading voice in purpose-driven business. He is the author of several bestselling books and a professor of Global Business at Babson College.

About the Chapman Foundation for Caring Communities

The Chapman Foundation for Caring Communities is a national operating foundation dedicated to strengthening relationships, enhancing workplaces, and fostering more connected communities. Through leadership and communication programs, the Foundation empowers individuals and teams to build trust, foster meaningful connections, and create lasting positive change.

Contact: Natalie VanDyke

Email: [email protected]

