ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier mortgage broker, Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) (https://www.atlantichm.com) announced Kelly Levens has joined the company's Alpharetta, Georgia branch as a Mortgage Loan Originator.

Years of experience as a realtor as well as 10 years as a gym owner prepared Kelly Levens for his new role as a Senior Loan Officer. He built a small 20 member hole in the wall gym to one of the biggest and best gyms in the Southeast.

10 Year CrossFit Veteran Kelly Levens Joins Atlantic Home Mortgage’s Alpharetta Branch

"I anticipate each client to be unique in their own way. I expect each client to have their own challenges. I expect to help them navigate issues and help carry them to their end goal. I think that is what they would expect of me and what I also expect of myself," said Levens.

Kelly's business was voted best gym in Atlanta for 3 straight years. Kelly dedicated himself to a sport in 2011 and set what most thought were unattainable personal goals for 3 years in a row. Each year, he met each of those goals and won many competitions, but his ultimate achievement was competing in the CrossFit Games.

"We are pleased to welcome Kelly to the AHM team. His former experience as a real estate agent will add tremendous value to our clients and realtor partners," said Tony Davis, Founder of Atlantic Home Mortgage.

About Atlantic Home Mortgage

Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) was founded to provide a better way for people to obtain home loans. The client-centered company combines cutting-edge technology with experienced professionals to create a simple, transparent mortgage process. They keep overhead low by using technology to streamline many of the tedious parts of the mortgage process, passing the savings onto their clients. The approach seems be working. In the past two years, AHM has funded over $180 million in new mortgage loans and experienced 650% revenue growth from 2018 to 2019.

For more information, visit https://www.atlantichm.com

Media Contact:

Larissa Negreiros

[email protected]

(678) 329-7353

SOURCE Atlantic Home Mortgage