10 Years After Henry Paulson's 'Colossal Blunder', Trump Can Make 'the Best Deal for America Since the Louisiana Purchase', Hindes Says

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new article released on his company's website, Gary Hindes, chairman of The Delaware Bay Company, argues that President Trump has an opportunity to make "the best deal for America since the Louisiana Purchase."

Calling former Secretary of the Treasury Henry Paulson's decision to place Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into conservatorship a decade ago this weekend a "colossal blunder", Hindes says a re-capitalization plan proposed for the two mortgage insurers by a group of their preferred shareholders could result in a total profit to the government of $250 billion or more.

Hindes and investment funds which he manages are shareholders of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. He is also a co-plaintiff in one of the many lawsuits challenging the government's decision, in 2012, to "sweep" all their profits to the Treasury – in perpetuity.

The full article can be found at http://www.delawarebayllc.com/articlesnews.html.

