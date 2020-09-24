10 years after introducing data, Globe Telecom embarks on ambitious network upgrade anew

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Telecom (Globe) announces its largest network upgrade to date, 10 years after it introduced data with its nationwide network transformation program. The network upgrades come at the heels of the government asking telcos to improve internet services especially at these times when connectivity is a critical need.

Globe laid out a 3-pronged strategy to improve voice and data experience of its customers. The first is to accelerate cell site builds to expand coverage and increase capacity for data. With the strong support of ARTA and the recently signed Bayanihan to Recover As One or Bayanihan 2, the faster processing and release of various national and LGU permits are crucial to jumpstart the infrastructure builds to improve the country's overall state of connectivity.

The second is to upgrade all its sites to have 4G/LTE using many different frequencies, which are important for both coverage and speeds. With 4G everywhere, the whole country will be data-ready and capable to meet the increasing demands of customers for bandwidth and faster speeds.

The third is to fast track the fiberization of Filipino homes to improve data experience using wireline connectivity. As Filipinos spend more time at home because of the lockdowns, Globe hopes to address the growing demand for home broadband with a much larger fiber footprint, using only the most advanced technologies.

All the network upgrades are expected to be completed by 2021. Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said, "Globe is in a much better position now to fulfill the demands of its customers. In heeding the call of the government, we shall endeavor to provide our customers with improved network performance and quality of service. We look towards the future where our country would have a strong digital economy backed by resilient and reliable connectivity."

Globe is the country's leader in mobile and hopes to cement its leadership in the broadband category. For 2020, the company committed to spend Php 50.3 billion in capex, majority of which will be spent on its network upgrade initiatives.

The company previously released a series of network related updates including the build of 900 cellsites with five shared independent tower companies (towercos), securing 190 permits from 85 local government units (LGU), network upgrades in eight key areas of Visayas and Mindanao, as well as putting up 32 new towers in several key barangays in Quezon City. Globe is also rolling out fiber lines in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Cebu and Davao del Sur. The telco's fiber roll out during the last 8 months already represents a 51.4% increase over full year 2019. To date, the company is proactively migrating customers from copper lines to fiber free of charge.

Even as Globe undertakes a massive network upgrade, it is also firing up its 5G network, targetting areas in key locations such as Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Makati CBD, Rockwell Center, Ortigas CBD, strategic areas along EDSA and C5, Taguig, Pasig, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Paranaque, Muntinlupa, Las Pin͂as, Valenzuela, and Caloocan.

Globe is committed to support 10 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, such as UNSDG No. 9 on building resilient infrastructure, promoting sustainable industrialization and fostering innovation. To know more visit www.globe.com.ph .

