10 Years of Getting It Right: SIA Announces Signature Consultants as One of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading IT and professional staffing firm Signature Consultants sets employee happiness as a top priority as the company takes home their tenth "Best Staffing Firm to Work For" award from Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).

For the Signature team, "doing the right thing" has always meant working hard, treating every person as a friend, and striving for honesty and integrity. This approach continues to fuel a culture based on honesty, tenacity, and a shared "work hard" ethic that has connected clients, consultants and employees for over 20 years.

"Ensuring our employees are taken care of has been a pillar of Signature decision-making since the company's inception," said Mark Nussbaum, COO and member of the founding team. "We believe that if you do the right thing for people, they will do the right thing for others, and in turn, it builds stronger relationships and a company culture built on trust and encouragement."

After more than two decades, employee well-being and engagement are still driving Signature's business model, even as the company continues to grow throughout North America as one of the fastest growing staffing firms.

"We believe this accolade shines light on our employees—their willingness and ability to do the right thing for each other and the consultants and clients we serve," said Signature Founder and CEO, Dr. Jay Cohen. "Their commitment to living our core values and treating each other well is what makes Signature the Best Staffing Firm to Work For."

The "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" awards recognize staffing organizations that provide the highest levels of workplace engagement, compensation, benefits and workplace culture. Hundreds of firms participated in an independent survey that had employees anonymously answer questions in 10 engagement categories including teamwork, trust in senior leaders, feelings of value, manager effectiveness, compensation and benefits. Winners represent companies that scored in the top quartile in each category. Find the full list here.

About Signature Consultants, LLC

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Signature Consultants was established in 1997 with a singular focus: to provide clients and consultants with superior staffing solutions. With 29 locations throughout North America, Signature annually deploys thousands of consultants to support, run and manage their clients' technology needs. Signature offers IT staffing, consulting, managed solutions, and direct placement services. For more information on the company, please visit https://www.sigconsult.com. Signature Consultants is the parent company to Hunter Hollis and Madison Gunn.

SOURCE Signature Consultants