10 Years of GL300 Series: The Journey of Queclink's Best-Selling Tracking Device

Initially developed and launched in 2013, Queclink's GL300 series took shape from the previous GL100 and GL200 asset trackers, and has garnered 2.5 million shipments globally up to this date.

Queclink's GL300 Series Marks a Decade of Success in the Market

The story of GL300 dates back to as early as 2009, when a group of visionary individuals came together with a shared belief that asset tracking could be simplified, streamlined, and taken to new heights. Under the name of Queclink, they brought their brainchild, the GL100, to life, marking the very first step of the company's 15 years expertise in the IoT industry.

The waterproof, compact tracker was a unique and trailblazing design that quickly garnered attention and demand. It became a sought-after solution used in various applications: the device had been integrated into pet necklaces, kids' backpacks, and the heels of shoes worn by the elderly to track their movements, keep tabs on their whereabouts, and send out timely emergency alerts.

Building on the success of the GL100, the team later introduced the improved GL200. This device became a remarkable success story and soared to the top of Amazon's bestseller list. In a few years' time, the molds used in manufacturing the GL200 wore out due to extensive use, which led to the invention of the latest version, GL300, in 2013.

The GL300 is a versatile device that can be deployed alongside multiple accessories such as external battery kit and magnetic waterproof case for expanded usability. Over the past 10 years, the device has become synonymous with reliability, accuracy, and innovation. It has empowered organizations across various industries to provide visibility into assets, people, and vehicles. From small businesses to multinational corporations, GL300 has provided the tools needed to efficiently track and locate, prevent loss or danger, optimize operations and ensure safety.

With more than 2.5 million devices shipped and deployed, the GL300 Series has seen a loyal user base and numerous application scenarios across the globe. The tracker played a crucial role in saving two Norwegian brothers stranded on a rock after a storm wrecked their boat. It was creatively hidden in sausages by a deli to track and recover stolen goods. In recent years, the device also has found applications in international sports events, including the Olympic Games, as it monitors athletes' well-being during hiking, biking, and sailing and ensures their safety.

Throughout this incredible journey, Queclink remained dedicated to catering to their customers, understanding their unique needs, and constantly evolving GL300 to exceed expectations. The 3G and 4G updates of the 2G device had been launched over the years for a more seamless experience. In recent days, the company has also been working on a more compact adaptation in accordance with smaller cargo and commodities' tracking needs.

"Over the past decade, the GL300 Series has established itself as one of the leading battery-powered asset trackers in the global market," said Manny Hernandez, Vice President of North America at Queclink Wireless Solutions. "We are thrilled to commemorate the 10-year milestone. It represents not only our innovative spirit and commitment to excellence, but also the trust and support we have received from our valued customers."

The GL300 Series was recognized by many prestigious awards, including the 2022 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution, a prominent publication covering the Internet of Things movement. The accolade solidifies the GL300's position at the forefront of IoT innovation, showcasing the exceptional value it brings to businesses worldwide.

As Queclink proudly celebrates a decade of success with the GL300 Series, the company looks forward to continuing its mission of delivering innovative IoT solutions and contributing to the business growth. With its growing global presence, Queclink aims to lead IoT advancements and usher in a future filled with endless possibilities for a connected world.

About Queclink

Since 2009 Queclink Wireless Solutions has been "Driving Smarter IoT".

Queclink is a pure play IoT hardware designer and manufacturer working with many well-known industrial and consumer companies to bring innovative IoT solutions to market. Its business units span transportation, asset and mobility, networks and agriculture. With 52 million IoT products delivered to over 140 countries, Queclink inspires data-driven solutions for its worldwide customers.

