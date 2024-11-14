10 years of real-world impact: Prototypes for Humanity marks one decade of global innovation next week in Dubai

Dubai Future Solutions - Prototypes for Humanity, an international programme enabling academic innovations that produce real-world impact for humanity, will convene its 10th anniversary showcase next week, from 18-21 November in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Professors and students from leading institutions around the world will convene in Dubai next week for the 10th anniversary of Dubai Future Solutions - Prototypes for Humanity, a programme supporting the world's most innovative technologies to solve pressing global problems.

From innovations addressing challenges in agriculture, healthcare, energy and civil society, to mobility, water and the environment, Dubai Future Solutions - Prototypes for Humanity works with the brightest graduates and professors from more than 800 universities globally, across all disciplines, to identify and enable projects with the potential to solve critical issues at scale.

Out of 2,700 global applications to the 2024 programme, 100 projects will be shortlisted and showcased during the event: those demonstrating the highest potential to solve global issues, with impact at their core, backed by rigorous academic research.

Director of Prototypes for Humanity, Tadeu Baldani Caravieri, said the event was the world's most comprehensive convening of global academic innovation.

"The diversity of applications we received for the 2024 programme, covering all fields of sciences, technology and creative studies, reflects a remarkably exciting global state of innovation," Mr Baldani Caravieri said.

"We will showcase the latest research coming from universities around the world - reflecting what problems are keeping bright young minds awake, and where and how innovative solutions are being created.

"Over the last decade, we have built the world's largest network of academic talent to create awareness about the critical role of academia for progress, and to co-develop solutions that can have a tangible impact on people's lives.

"We are proud to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the programme and to be entering a milestone partnership with Dubai Future Solutions."

Among the 100 projects to be unveiled in 2024 are innovations in AI-enabled medical diagnosis and fake news detection, drug-discovery and immunisation, sustainable mobility, water access and critical action to solve global pollution.

Prototypes for Humanity receives applications from science, technology and creative universities around the world, across six continents, ranging from leading global universities to local colleges in emerging economies. See the full list of universities.

More information is available at prototypesforhumanity.com.

For more information, contact: [email protected].

