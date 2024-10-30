10 Years of Turning Skeptics into Believers: How C-Change Conversations Bridges the Political Divide on Climate Change

Nonpartisan nonprofit marks a decade of fostering bipartisan understanding and action on climate change.

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C-Change Conversations, a nonprofit organization renowned for its unique, nonpartisan approach to building consensus on climate change, is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Over the last decade, the organization has had remarkable success with skeptics and deniers – and those who just don't see climate change as a significant threat – through citizen-to-citizen engagement that has reached more than 20,000 people in 33 states. C-Change has partnered with nearly 300 organizations to facilitate discussions that bridge the partisan divide on the topic. The secret sauce? Changing hearts and minds by reframing the climate crisis as a shared, human challenge, not a political one.

Launched by a small group of women in Princeton, N.J., as a way to educate their friends and families about the climate crisis, C-Change has grown through grassroots referrals that recommend the organization for its skill in using science-based information in a non-confrontational manner that diffuses opposition among conservative and moderate audiences.

"We wake people up without turning them off," said Kathleen Biggins, Founder and President of C-Change Conversations. "Our goal is to break down barriers and build a bipartisan understanding of climate change so we can inspire people from across the political spectrum to care about the issue."

Consistently hailed as one of the best overviews of climate change and its impacts, the C-Change Primer presentations have been praised for making complex climate concepts accessible, while highlighting the scale and scope of the risk of inaction – and the opportunities and benefits that will accompany the move toward a lower carbon economy. Benjamin Strauss, Ph.D., President and CEO of Climate Central, says: "The Primer helps people understand the direct impact on their own lives. It articulates the risks clearly yet instills a sense of optimism that humanity can meet this challenge."

Since its founding in 2014, C-Change Conversations has delivered its message to a wide array of audiences – investment organizations, garden clubs, Rotary clubs, chambers of commerce, service groups, healthcare providers, and more – helping people recognize the urgency of the climate crisis. The organization's approach has been praised by a wide range of climate and energy experts, including David Crane, Under Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, as well as conservative leaders in business, education, and government.

Jack Ciattarelli, New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate, says: "C-Change Conversations is doing exactly what needs to be done on climate change. Namely, in a very nonpartisan way, they're talking about the issue not as a political one, but as a human one. Considering the impact on each one of us as individuals and the communities we live in, their approach is the right one and the education they provide is compelling in calling us to action."

Joseph Stanislaw, global thinker and international economist specializing in energy and sustainability, adds: "The presentation blew me away – both in comprehensiveness of the facts and message, but also the way it is delivered with a passion and compassion that is stirring, resonating, and impactful but not far out for a skeptical conservative audience. These women have created, to my mind, one of the best, most persuasive presentations on climate change that I have seen and heard – it is the message and messenger both. The work of these 10 is revolutionary in concept and ambition."

C-Change Conversations' efforts have inspired tangible, lasting action. In Athens, Georgia, and Columbia, South Carolina, after a C-Change presentation, local groups began meeting monthly to brainstorm ways to educate their communities and push for climate action. This ripple effect of empowerment and education has been a recurring theme in the organization's journey, proving that action can come from both sides of the political spectrum.

"We began meeting regularly after C-Change's presentation, and it gave us the confidence to act," said Ramsey Nix, a C-Change affiliate in Georgia. "Their approach offered us the support and credibility we needed to educate our community."

As C-Change looks ahead, its work has never been more relevant. With young voters — soon to be the largest voting bloc in the U.S. — demanding swift climate action, the organization is poised to engage more communities and inspire broader bipartisan support for solutions to the climate crisis.

About C-Change Conversations

C-Change Conversations is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to building bipartisan understanding and consensus around climate change. Through its C-Change Primer, the organization has reached over 20,000 people across the U.S. and internationally, partnering with nearly 300 organizations to deliver science-based, accessible information about the risks and opportunities posed by climate change. C-Change Conversations helps communities, businesses, and individuals see climate change as a human issue, inspiring hope and action for a sustainable future.

For more information, visit www.c-changeconversations.org.

