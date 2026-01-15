Code Name: BlueSpot, a Go AI, is disclosed ahead of the handicap-match events in the 10th-anniversary year of the historic AlphaGo–Lee Sedol match.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Issued by Code Name: BlueSpot Operations

Code Name: BlueSpot, the Go AI that embodies novel technology, is introduced today at the dawn of the 10th-anniversary year of the historic AlphaGo–Lee Sedol match.

BlueSpot’s Handicap-Game Opening

As the milestone year begins to unfold, planning is underway for a Handicap-Adjustment Series as the main event—a series of public matches between BlueSpot and top-tier professional Go players. The intent is straightforward: to offer a clear perspective on the current discourse around AI—particularly the "AI bubble" narrative and its underlying assumptions—and to place demonstrable performance above private, unverifiable claims.

As a preliminary step, an Open Test—not a closed evaluation—in handicap-adjustment format is being prepared for the first half of 2026 (targeting March). It will be live-streamed online, feature multiple professional players drawn from a disclosed ranking range, and proceed under official refereeing. The venue will be announced in late January; final venue arrangements are underway across a small set of East Asian host locations.

BlueSpot is presented at this stage only as a code name. Further details will be disclosed with the main event. For the latest updates, visit https://codenamebluespot.com (Short link: https://cblue.spot).

SOURCE Code Name: BlueSpot Operations