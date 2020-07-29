$100,000 Art Contest Secures Over 1,000 Entries

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In just its second year, the Engage Art Contest garnered entries from 24 countries in North America, including Haiti, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Canada, Mexico, the United States and Caribbean Islands.

This year's contest at a glance:

Total number of entries: 1,061

Entries by category:

Visual Art - 693



Music Video - 133



Film - 126



Performing Arts - 109

Entries by country (top 5):

United States - 598

Canada - 123

Jamaica - 67

Trinidad - 64

Mexico - 43

- 43
Highest number of entries in one day: 197

Engage Art asked artists to express their vision of the Spiritual Battle as described in Ephesians 6:10-20, reflecting on and responding to this critical spiritual dynamic during our contest. Engage Art stopped accepting new submissions on July 1, 2020. This new collection of works is meant to illuminate, inform, and inspire the world—just as reflecting on Scripture and creating art about it is meant to enhanced the artists' spiritual journey.

Created in 2017, Engage Art conducted a pilot regional contest in the Carolinas from 2017-2018. For the 2019-2020 contest, Engage Art expanded its outreach to include a much larger footprint: North America.

Engage Art has been a calling for founders North Carolina residents Bill and Linda Bantz. They are longtime arts appreciators and philanthropists. Linda has a strong background in music, and, as Bill says, she brought him along. Bill collaborated for a year with Teresa Cochran to outline how the contest could function to meet the goals God laid on his heart and also be an asset to artists. Teresa is a longtime public art, art education, arts integration, and public participation professional.

From there, Bill built a dedicated team from around the country to execute the vision, but he remains the guiding force.

Artists' works who have met the contest submission criteria, including downloading the Engage Art app, are featured on the Engage Art online gallery at https://engageart.org/2019-2020-gallery/ during the jurying process, which is anticipated to take approximately 3 months. Jurying is being conducted by esteemed artists and scholars from across the United States in each category including:

Jasmine Brook White, Performing Arts and Film

Kutter Callaway, Bible Scholar

Lauren Cross, Film

Jason Epps, Music Video

Tommy Funderburk, Music Video

Chason Laing, Film

Jorge R. Lucero, Visual Art

Christina Phillips, Performing Arts

Teliza V. Rodriguez, Visual Art

Frank Sabatte, Visual Art

Heather Savage, Music Video

Linda H. Stratford, Art Historian

Janette Watson, Performing Arts

Winners are eligible for a total of $100,000 in cash prizes, with $25,000 in prizes being awarded in each category. Winners will be announced at the Engage Art Awards Ceremony in early 2021. The 2021-2022 contest will be open to submissions from artists worldwide. Sign up to stay informed on the contest progress at EngageArt.org.

