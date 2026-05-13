100,000 Clients Later, Cereset Says It Can Reset Your Brain Without Medication

A more powerful iteration of acoustic neuromodulation – BrainEcho® NetworkFlow™ – shows nearly 2X improvements in sleep, stress, mood, energy, and cognition based on client-reported outcomes during development, without medication or invasive treatments.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cereset®, the acoustic neuromodulation wellness company backed by 15 years of peer-reviewed research with Wake Forest School of Medicine, launched BrainEcho® NetworkFlow™ – the most significant upgrade to its core technology in company history. Developed through years of continued innovation, refinement, and real-world application, NetworkFlow represents a significant evolution in the BrainEcho® session process to guide the brain toward self-regulation, targeting improvements in restorative sleep, stress recovery, emotional balance, and cognitive clarity.

A Cereset® TechCoach™ monitors real-time brainwave activity as a client relaxes in a zero-gravity-type recliner during a non-invasive session. Cereset's proprietary BrainEcho® technology reads and mirrors the brain's own frequencies through sound, helping the brain and nervous system self-correct - no drugs, no direct stimulation. Sessions are conducted at Cereset franchise locations nationwide. Find a local Cereset® client center at: https://cereset.com/centers Chronic stress can lock the brain into freeze or fight-or-flight states, disrupting its natural balance. Cereset's proprietary BrainEcho® technology uses brain-initiated sound to help the brain relax, reset, and rebalance itself - non-invasively, without drugs or direct stimulation. Find a local Cereset® client center at: https://cereset.com/centers

Mental health and sleep disorders have reached crisis-level prevalence – the CDC estimates 1 in 3 American adults are chronically sleep-deprived, and the APA's 2024 Stress in America report identifies stress as an ongoing public health emergency; the 2025 follow-up finds 69% of U.S. adults received less emotional support than they needed. Most available interventions manage symptoms through pharmaceuticals or rely on external clinical devices. Chronic stress and sleep disruption affect tens of millions of Americans across two distinct populations: those managing clinical conditions like PTSD, anxiety, and disrupted sleep – and high-functioning individuals actively seeking to optimize performance, resilience, and mental clarity. The global neurotechnology market has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry, driven by accelerating demand for non-pharmaceutical mental wellness solutions.

Cereset's model works differently: real-time acoustic feedback – mirroring the brain's own electrical activity through a closed-loop, self-regulating neurotechnology – prompts the brain to identify and release its own stress patterns. NetworkFlow is an evolved process designed to better support the brain's natural communication pathways, prioritizing how regions of the brain work together as a coordinated network, especially the foundational systems that influence timing, balance, and overall regulation.

Research data from NetworkFlow's development phase shows nearly 2X greater improvement in client-reported positive outcomes compared to existing BrainEcho® process, across sleep quality, stress resilience, emotional balance, mood, and mental clarity. Cereset® has served more than 100,000 clients across 58 centers nationwide and holds three patents on the BrainEcho® process, supported by 17 peer-reviewed research papers (cereset.com/research), co-published with Wake Forest School of Medicine, and military research partners.

"NetworkFlow represents the most significant advancement of the technology since the development of Cereset," said Russel Scholl, President and CFO of Cereset®.

"NetworkFlow is the result of extensive research, innovation, and insights gathered from thousands of client experiences," said Sonya Crittenden, Director of Client Services and Education. "We've refined the session process to better align with the brain's natural self-regulation capabilities – clients are reporting faster, stronger, and more sustainable outcomes. This is a fundamental shift in how we support the brain, not an incremental update."

The experience registers differently from conventional treatment. NetworkFlow client Tracy Brooker puts it plainly: "I'm no longer in fight or flight anymore. I'm no longer taking medicine. I feel like me again – a part of me that I lost." vimeo.com/1190597697.

NetworkFlow is now live across Cereset's full center network following the national training rollout for certified Tech Coaches. The company's active partnership with the Brain Body Research Program at Wake Forest School of Medicine positions BrainEcho® NetworkFlow™ for potential peer-reviewed publications.

Cereset® is a wellness company that helps the brain reset itself – restoring natural rhythm, balance, and harmony through patented BrainEcho® NetworkFlow™ technology, personalized to each individual's unique brain activity. Sessions are non-invasive. Cereset® does not diagnose, treat, cure, heal, or prevent any medical or psychological condition. To find a Cereset® center near you, visit cereset.com/centers.

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SOURCE Cereset