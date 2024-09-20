Anniversary Ceremony Held in Countries Worldwide to Spread Message of Peace

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) hosted its 10th annual World Peace Summit on September 18. Events commemorating the anniversary were held in approximately 40 countries around the world. In South Korea, around 100,000 people gathered at the HWPL Peace Training Institute in Gyeonggi Province.

100,000 Gather for 10th Annual HWPL World Peace Summit

Led by HWPL Chairman Man-hee Lee, the anniversary ceremony centered around the theme, "Building a Global Peace Community Through Regional Cooperation." The event highlighted key contributions toward achieving peace over the past decade. Strategies for promoting global harmony were also shared.

"Let us not draw lines that divide us as 'you' and 'me.' Instead, let us unite with love and peace to save our global village," Chairman Lee said in his commemorative speech. "Let us work together to sustain precious peace and leave it as a legacy for future generations."

Aligned with the theme of regional cooperation, HWPL formed partnerships with the Group of Seven Plus (g7+) and the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (PARLATINO) to advance peace initiatives. The intergovernmental organization g7+ has 20 member countries and was established to promote harmony among conflict-affected nations through peace, stability, and development. PARLATINO, established to foster development and integration on democratic foundations, has 23 member nations.

At the ceremony, the national campaign, "Together: Connecting Korea," was launched with an MOU signing. The campaign has been piloted in major cities in Korea since July. Following its official launch, it will collaborate with over 230 civil society organizations to connect generations and promote various peace activities. Chairman Lee presented an appointment certificate to Kim Dong-hee, the head of the campaign.

The "Together" campaign will inherit the spirit of the New Village Movement, which drove Korea's economic development and social change in the 20th century. It will encourage citizens to engage in various activities nationwide, aiming to overcome social conflicts caused by divisions across generations, regions, genders, and ideologies through solidarity and cooperation.

The campaign will also hold sessions focused on building regional networks expanding to different sectors worldwide. With the slogan, "Let Us All Become Messengers of Peace for the Global Village," the campaign seeks to assign individuals roles in promoting peace.

