100,000 Hourly Workers Needed for Busy Holiday Season

Instawork uses predictive algorithms with machine learning to seamlessly connect thousands of businesses and more than one million workers, using a multitude of data points to ensure the best match between the business' staffing needs and the Pro's skill set and experience. Hourly professionals leverage Instawork to achieve work flexibility, higher wages, and higher satisfaction with their career path. Instawork helps businesses in food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent roles in more than 25 U.S. markets.

Critical open roles this holiday season include:

Servers

Bartenders

Cooks

Event Setup/Breakdown

Warehouse Professionals

And more

Skilled hourly professionals looking for flexible work can sign up, view open shifts, and get to work within 24 hours, by visiting: https://instawork.app.link/call-for-100k

"Staffing challenges continue to cripple businesses across the country as we recover from the pandemic," said Sumir Meghani, Instawork CEO and Co-founder. "As we head into the busiest time of year for many businesses, Instawork is leveraging our powerful network of reliable and skilled workers to support local businesses as they prepare for increased customer demand during the holiday season."

Instawork recently announced a $60 million Series C financing to accelerate its marketplace expansion, addressing the imbalance of labor supply and demand. Shifts available via Instawork have grown 8X in less than two years, with thousands of new Pros building profiles in its marketplace each day.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible staffing solution for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than one million workers in the U.S., filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork helps businesses in food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 U.S. markets. For more information visit www.instawork.com

