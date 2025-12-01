100,000 Participants and Counting: Massive Global Genetic Dataset Powers Discoveries in Parkinson's Disease

Major data milestone gives scientists the statistical power to uncover new risk factors and accelerate therapeutics worldwide

More than one-third (33,000+) of study participants come from populations and regions historically underrepresented in genetic studies, helping close long-standing gaps in genetic research

The unprecedented dataset has already led to the discovery of more than 50 new genetic risk factors for disease, including in underrepresented groups, with the program expected to drive further acceleration of discovery in the coming years

Outcomes from the Global Parkinson's Genetics Program (GP2) will improve understanding of the disease and lead to better diagnostic and treatment options for all patients

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers have reached a major milestone in the effort to understand and treat Parkinson's disease: more than 100,000 DNA samples from study participants around the world have now been genotyped and sequenced through the Global Parkinson's Genetics Program (GP2), a resource program of Aligning Science Across Parkinson's (ASAP) managed by Coalition for Aligning Science (CAS) and implemented in collaboration with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF). The GP2 dataset is one of the most comprehensive and globally representative ever assembled for a neurodegenerative disease, offering unprecedented power needed to unlock new genetic risk factors and speed the path to targeted therapies.

This exceptional level of data collection and analysis was made possible through the relationships GP2 has built with organizations, researchers, and communities spanning more than 70 countries and territories worldwide. GP2 powers a federated data collection from more than 300 research groups globally, representing the commitment of 300,000 volunteers, from whom 100,000 DNA samples have now been genotyped and sequenced, and the number is growing. The data is harmonized and made available to researchers worldwide through the cloud computing platform AMP® PDRD, a data-sharing platform that helps make GP2's genetic data accessible to researchers worldwide as part of a broader open science effort.

"Surpassing 100,000 samples is not just a data point; instead, this milestone is laying a critical foundation for the future of Parkinson's research," said Sonya Dumanis, PhD, deputy director of ASAP. "GP2 is diversifying this dataset at an unprecedented speed, serving as a discovery engine for identifying new disease mechanisms and targets while ensuring discoveries reflect a more complete blueprint of the disease."

With more than 100,000 samples now genotyped and sequenced, researchers have the statistical power to uncover new genetic risk factors for Parkinson's disease faster than before. Crucially, over one-third of the study participants (33,000+) come from populations and regions historically underrepresented in genomic research, addressing a gap where past genetic studies were performed almost entirely in populations of Northern European ancestry. Diversifying genetic data is necessary to ensure that future discoveries reflect and benefit the full global population affected by Parkinson's disease. By looking across all populations, researchers gain critical leverage to understand disease subtypes and their mechanisms that would otherwise remain hidden.

"This milestone represents an important output of one of the largest and most collaborative genetic studies of Parkinson's ever undertaken," said Brian Fiske, PhD, Chief Scientist at MJFF. "As a long-time supporter and funder of Parkinson's genetics research, including early efforts to expand outreach to underrepresented communities, the unprecedented scale of GP2 and the resource it is creating is transformational."

GP2's approach is already yielding results. In 2023, GP2 investigators identified a new risk variant linked to Parkinson's disease for individuals of African ancestry. The variant affects the GBA1 gene, revealing a new biological pathway and uncovering a new target for precision therapies. GP2 data have already contributed to more than 50 new genetic findings linked to Parkinson's disease. This will improve our understanding of Parkinson's disease risk and inform potential targeted therapies. The program is also expected to identify 50+ new genetic risk variants in the coming years, including ancestry-specific discoveries that will inform targeted therapies.

"Our global approach allows us to compare genetic differences across populations, reveal shared mechanisms of the disease, and accelerate the development of therapeutics," said Cornelis Blauwendraat, PhD, a program lead for GP2. "As the dataset continues to grow, we'll deepen our understanding of Parkinson's disease biology for all people affected by the condition, everywhere."

Through its collaborative model and open science approach, GP2 makes its data and tools available to researchers worldwide, equipping them with the training and infrastructure needed to accelerate discovery. Beyond data collection, GP2 invests directly in local infrastructure, training, scientific leadership, and funding PhD fellowships across underrepresented regions. More than 100 training modules are available globally in multiple languages, empowering scientists to analyze and apply GP2 data within their own institutions. These efforts ensure discoveries are built in partnership with and for the communities they serve, reflecting GP2's commitment to culturally relevant and sustainable science.

Researchers interested in accessing the 11th data release can visit https://gp2.org/the-components-of-gp2s-11th-data-release/ to learn more.

