100 Best Rock Bands of All Time--Kick Out the Jams with AcademicInfluence.com and See Where Your Favorite Artists Rank

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Got a couple favorite rock 'n' roll artists or bands? Check out this fun, G.O.A.T ranking from AcademicInfluence.com and see where your picks fall in this #100 to #1 list!

Got a couple favorite rock 'n' roll artists or bands? Check out this fun, G.O.A.T ranking from AcademicInfluence.com and see where your picks fall in this #100 to #1 list!

The data scientists, academics, and education-focused staff at AcademicInfluence.com are committed to excellence in education while helping students from high school, college, grad school, and beyond achieve their educational goals. But after a long work week of providing the best rankings, interviews, and education journalism on the Internet, there's only one thing left to do.

You gotta rock.

Resident rock 'n' roll guru and vinyl maven Dave Tomar, managing editor of Inflection —the opinion, editorial, and news analysis journal of AcademicInfluence.com—counts down his picks and profiles the G.O.A.T bands in rock history:

"There's more to learning than grades and tests," says Tomar. "In fact, some of the most influential figures in the world are the musicians and artists who soundtrack our everyday lives. That's why we've compiled this ranking of the Best Rock Bands of All Time. The luminaries included here have had a profound impact on our world and on our lives."

Each article in the series contains a definition of the rock musical genre—"What is Rock?"—as well as qualifications for inclusion on the list and an explanation of the criteria for ranking. (In contrast to the people and higher education institution rankings at AcademicInfluence.com, this ranking does not employ the InfluenceRanking Engine pioneered by the team but contains a more subjective analysis.) Each of the 100 classic artists featured in this countdown receives a detailed history and analysis, considerations for their inclusion on the list, and a Spotify playlist of essential tracks curated by Tomar.

"This list is a celebration of popular music in all of its chaotic glory, from the elegant harmonies of Simon & Garfunkel to the scabrous destructiveness of the Sex Pistols, from the spectacular theatrics of Queen to the all-conquering impact of the Beatles," says Tomar. "Scientists change the world with invention. Philosophers change the world with insight. The legendary musicians included on this list changed the world with the sheer earth-shaking power of sound and vision. Contained within this list are the secrets to their success for all who aspire to follow in their stage-lit footsteps."

The InfluenceRanking Engine's ability to map lines of influence and rank their impact isn't limited to academia. The technology adapts to a wide range of topics and areas of study. To this end, the team behind AcademicInfluence.com is exploring opportunities to expand its family of sites to encompass additional subject matter areas.

Is an objective music ranking site coming in the future? "Stay tuned to see," says Tomar.

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. (Visit the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the capabilities and advantages of this unique ranking technology and on the people who make it possible.) AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

