$100+ Billion Keyboards Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Keyboards Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global keyboards market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global keyboard market is expected to grow from $100.96 billion in 2020 to $110.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $131.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4%.



Major players in the keyboard market are Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Apple Inc., Kinesis Corp., and Razer Inc.



The keyboard market consists of sales of keyboards by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide keyboards, which are computer peripheral equipment used to add input functionality to a computer. The Keyboard is one of the primary hardware input devices that is used to communicate with a computer. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The growing technological advances is a major trend gaining popularity in the keyboards market. Major companies operating in the keyboard industry are focused on creating innovative keyboard technology solutions. For instance, in January 2020, Logitech, a USA based computer peripherals and software company launched Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard with Chrome OS Edition. With the familiar top row of browser and device control keys, plus dedicated Google Assistant and search/menu buttons, the K580 is among the few third-party Chromebook optimized keyboards.



The keyboards market covered in this report is segmented by type into basic keyboard (qwerty); wired keyboard; wireless keyboard; ergonomic keyboard; vertical keyboard; compact keyboard; adjustable keyboard; split keyboard; mechanical keyboard; others and by application into corporate; personal; gaming.



In July 2019, Axcel, a Nordic private equity firm focusing on mid-market companies acquired SteelSeries for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Axcel will be able to leverage the experience within the consumer and technology sectors to develop the company together with its exceptionally talented management team. SteelSeries, a Danish manufacturer of gaming peripherals and accessories, including headsets, keyboards, mouse, and gaming surfaces.



The rising prevalence of gamers using the keyboard for gaming is a key factor driving the growth of the keyboard market. According to a survey conducted by EEDAR, an NPD Group Company in the US, 67% of the total population plays games, making for 211.2 million total gamers in the country. There is a growth in the number of gamers each year and with the introduction of new games, the requirement is likely to rise which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the keyboard market. The gaming keyboard keys are designed to handle easy, fast, and repetitive keystrokes to attract gamers. The 104 keys on a full-size layout provide a huge selection of potential inputs, and mapping game functions across those readily accessible keys provide players with flexibility in how they want to control their experience. Keyboards also provide the option of using macros, which are a series of commands tied to a single input. Therefore, the rising prevalence of gamers is expected to propel the growth of the keyboards market.



The growing prevalence of touchscreen devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets restraints the growth of the keyboards market over the coming years. Touchscreen functionality was specifically designed to make navigation easier and more convenient, and in comparison, to trackpads and mouse devices, users may perform a variety of tasks using this feature. According to the Telsyte Device Market study for Tablets, approx. 1.44 million hybrid tablets were sold in the first half of 2019. Microsoft and Google have made a major push in 2019 to support the touch screen on their devices. Therefore, the growing prevalence of touchscreen devices is expected to hamper the growth of the keyboards market.



