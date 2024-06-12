100 Black Men of America, Inc. Launches the 38th Annual Conference Focused on Preparing Youth for Tomorrow's World

Members of the 100 and their partners are in Atlanta to deliver empowerment sessions, youth-focused experiential learning activities, and multigenerational mentoring to future-proof NextGen leaders

ATLANTA, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 100 Black Men of America, Inc., will launch the 38th Annual Conference today in Atlanta, GA at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. The media and the public are invited to join hundreds of leaders from across the nation for this year's conference. Themed Future Proofing Our Youth, Members, and Communities, sessions will cover topics on health and wellness, education, civic engagement, economic empowerment, and more. Attendees will benefit from the 100's unique mentoring program that allows the organization to tap a deep well of presenters covering Baby Boomers, Millennials, Gen Y, and Gen Z. Plenary sessions and evening events provide opportunities to spotlight community and corporate partners that support the 100's education and scholarship efforts. A holistic approach to member, youth, and community health has been a long standing priority of the 100. This will show up at conference through wellness sessions and early morning activities including yoga, tai chi, devotion, fitness, and a serenity experience.

Day 1: June 12th will include a Board of Directors meeting, 100 Black Men Chapter training on grant writing, chapter growth strategies, and a Millennial and Gen Z led session on strengthening the mentor-mentee relationship.

Day 2: June 13th will be highlighted by an Opening Ceremony emceed by Karyn Greer, WSB-TV News Anchor and a keynote from Frans Johansson, CEO, Medici Group. Signature sessions will follow that include the 100 Barbershop Forum and 100 Beauty Shop Forum, a STEAM Fair, and several workshops for high school, middle school, and collegiate mentees. Salute to Youth Luncheon: Innovative Futures for Trailblazing Minds will be one of five meal events spotlighting and honoring great achievements across several industries. An evening reception will be highlighted by the launch of the 100 Business Summit set to give business owners an opportunity to network, pitch, and hear from corporate buyers and the MBDA about programs, initiatives, and available funding to grow minority businesses.

Day 3: June 14th events will kick off with The Chairman's Award Breakfast moderated by Emmy Award Winning Journalist Monica Pearson and a keynote address by John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Operation Hope. Workshops will offer voter empowerment, personal branding, and leadership development skilling. The State of the 100 Luncheon will allow attendees to lean in and hear from Chairman Milton Jones, Jr. on the organization's recent milestones. It will be followed by information on securing capital that is currently available to grow businesses and create equity. Highly attended youth competitions and awards ceremonies delivers team rewards that include medals, trophies, and scholarship money. The day will culminate in a Black Tie Gala and Awards Dinner, emceed by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Tiffany Haddish and Emmy Award winning radio personality Ryan Cameron. The night's entertainment includes Angie Stone and DJ Mars.

Day 4: June 15th starts with the Report from Our Youth Breakfast, which is the highlight of every conference and is completely created and presented by the 100 mentees. The Women of Influence panel will include a slate of nationally recognized leaders from across many industries. Future-proofing workshops will continue throughout the day, wrapping up with a Grand Party for adults and a youth party with a gaming tournament.

Visit the conference website to see the complete agenda and the list of participants and sponsors HERE. The press can access all needed media information HERE, including a media kit and the 100 credential process. Working media can RSVP for a 100BMOA Media Credential and the public can purchase individual event tickets onsite.

About 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

100 Black Men was founded as an organization in New York City in 1963. The national organization, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. began with nine chapters in 1986 as a national alliance of leading African American men of business, public affairs and government with a mission to improve the quality of life for African Americans, particularly African American youth. These visionaries included businessmen and industry leaders such as David Dinkins, Robert Mangum, Dr. William Hayling, Nathaniel Goldston III, Livingston Wingate Andrew Hatcher, and Jackie Robinson. Since inception, the vision emerged and grew to over 10,000 members impacting over 125,000 underserved, underrepresented minority youth annually. Visit www.100blackmen.org for more information on the programs and initiatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and their global network of chapters.

