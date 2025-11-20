100 Black Men of Triangle East Partners With Food Lion for Thanksgiving Sides Giveaway to Support Local Families

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 22nd, the 100 Black Men of Triangle East will prepare and deliver 100 bags of Thanksgiving food items to families in need throughout the community. The number of bags—100—symbolically reflects the organization's name and commitment to service. This initiative is made possible through the generous support of Food Lion, which has provided the groceries for distribution.

Volunteers and members of the organization will assemble the bags offsite before transporting them to the Helping Hands Mission for distribution. Each bag will contain a selection of Thanksgiving sides and essential items such as turkey stuffing mix, whole kernel corn, boxed macaroni and cheese, and vegetable oil, helping families enjoy a warm and fulfilling holiday meal.

"This project underscores our mission to uplift and support the communities we serve," said representatives of the 100 Black Men of Triangle East. "We are grateful to Food Lion for partnering with us to make a meaningful difference during the holiday season."

Through community service, mentorship, and impactful programs, the 100 Black Men of Triangle East remains dedicated to improving the quality of life for families across the Triangle.

SOURCE 100 Black Men of Triangle East