100 CALORIES. 100% DELICIOUS! NATURE'S BAKERY FIG BARS ARE NOW ALSO AVAILABLE IN MINI SIZE

Reimagined family favorite offers consumers pocket-sized pick-me-ups for more snacking occasions

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bakery , beloved for their soft-baked snacks, has announced the launch of Fig Bar Minis: a single-pack version of their family favorite twin-pack snacks. In response to increased demand for diverse portion options, the brand baked up their plant-based, nut-free, GMO-free recipe into a 100-calorie snack. Made with the same delicious real fruit and wholesome whole grains, Fig Bar Minis are perfectly portioned and convenient for moments when families need snacks for kids' lunchboxes, errands, and everything in between.

"With Fig Bar Minis, we're helping to take the guesswork out of snacking by providing families with a portion size that complements their active lifestyles and on-the-go snacking occasions," said Vilma Livas, Chief Marketing Officer. "As a mom of three school-aged kids, Fig Bar Minis will be my new tried-and-true go-to. They're snacktime saviors in between meals, as school snacks or to toss into your tote for a quick pick-me-up to take wherever the day takes you."

In celebration of kickstarting the new year with their new lunchtime, snacktime - anytime! - sidekick, Nature's Bakery wants to help recharge routines. The brand is hosting giveaways throughout the month of January to help consumers thrive and set the stage for a great year ahead. From soft baked pantry stock-ups of Fig Bar Minis to "Recharge Your Routine" kits and more, Nature's Bakery invites you to visit their Instagram to enter and view official rules.

Twenty-count Fig Bar Minis in Raspberry and Blueberry are available for $9.99 exclusively at select Target stores nationwide. They are also available in a 10-count box for $8.00 at NaturesBakery.com and will be available at Amazon on February 5th followed by Walmart starting in April.

To learn more, visit NaturesBakery.com/fig-bar-minis .

About Nature's Bakery

Nature's Bakery believes that simple, wholesome snacks are the best fuel for active, joyful lives. Since 2011, they've soft-baked the goodness of ingredients like real fruit and hearty whole grains into snacks that are plant-based, nut-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Nature's Bakery products include Whole Wheat Fig Bars, Gluten Free Fig Bars, Oatmeal Crumble bars, Organic Baked-Ins bars, Brownie bars, and Fig Bar Minis. Nature's Bakery products are sold nationally at 100,000 stores including Target, Walmart, and Costco, and can also be purchased online at Naturesbakery.com and Amazon. For more information, please visit naturesbakery.com/press-room or join the conversation on Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

SOURCE Nature's Bakery