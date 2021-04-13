100% Cheese Crisp and Fastest Growing Wine Brand Partner at Select Retailers this Spring

The perfect picnic pairing starts with two great tasting products. Based in Napa Valley, Bread & Butter produces classically styled California wines made to be good, honest, and delicious. ParmCrisps Original oven-baked cheese crisp is made entirely from 100% aged Parmesan and matches superbly with Bread & Butter's generous and compelling flavors across the portfolio of quality wines.

"Nothing pairs together better than wine and cheese," shares Samuel Kestenbaum, Chief Executive Officer for ParmCrisps. "This partnership with Bread & Butter Wines is the perfect opportunity for consumers to kick off springtime with a picnic-friendly duo."

"Today, consumers are looking for ways to keep things simple and uncomplicated," added Jeff Ngo, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bread & Butter Wines. "But simple definitely doesn't mean bland. ParmCrisps packs a ton of flavor into an easy-to-grab bite that pairs perfectly with Bread & Butter's line of unsubtly delicious wines. It's the perfect uncomplicated pairing that is easy to fit in your basket."

Discover the entire line of ParmCrisps and Bread & Butter Wines online and take advantage of in-store rebate offerings at participating retailers. Mix and match pairings to find your favorite combinations or take our recommendations.

The fresh fruit characters of the Bread & Butter Chardonnay are lifted by the savory simplicity of the ParmCrisps Original.

The tanginess of the ParmCrisps Four Cheese flavor enlivens the rich red fruit notes of the Bread & Butter Pinot Noir.

A bold and intense wine like the Bread & Butter Cabernet calls for bold and intense flavors, like those found in the ParmCrisps Sour Cream & Onion.

Consumers can share favorite pairings by tagging ParmCrisps (@ParmCrisps) and Bread & Butter Wines (@BreadandButterWines) on social media. Enjoy responsibly.



About ParmCrisps

ParmCrisps Branded Snacks are artisan-crafted, crunchy crisps made from oven-baked cheese and premium seasonings. Whether consumers enjoy a Keto, plant-based or sugar-free foods, ParmCrisps brings them a go-to snack that fits their cravings and lifestyle. ParmCrisps also offers Snack Mixes, the first low-carb, low-sugar Snack Mix to satisfy even the biggest cravings. The brand has been celebrated as a favorite, innovative snack by Food Network, Hungry Girl, NOSH, Medium, Whole Foods Magazine, Oxygen Magazine and more. ParmCrisps can be found and purchased on ParmCrisps.com, and in major retailers nationwide. Find on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ParmCrisps.

About Bread & Butter Wines

Bread & Butter Wines produces classically styled California wines made to be simply enjoyed. We believe good things shouldn't be complicated. Good things should just be… Good. Honest. Simple. And the same goes for our wine. Bread & Butter Wines includes a Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, and Rosé. Watch for Bread & Butter Prosecco in June of 2021. Bread & Butter wines are available at wine retailers across the country and online at www.breadandbutterwines.com. Find us on Facebook and Instagram @breadandbutterwines.

SOURCE ParmCrisps; Bread & Butter Wines