100% Chiropractic Celebrates Exceptional First Half of 2024 with 12 Clinic Openings

Leading Chiropractic Care Franchise to Continue Growth through Strategic Partnership with Morrow Hill and Advanced Site Selection Technology

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 100% Chiropractic, a leading provider of chiropractic care, is proud to announce significant mid-year growth with numerous new locations opened across the United States. This rapid expansion aligns with the company's strategic vision to provide exceptional chiropractic services to more communities and improve overall health and wellness.

With the addition of twelve new locations in the first half of 2024, the total number of 100% Chiropractic locations has now reached 125. The newly opened locations include:

Chula Vista, CA

Costa Mesa, CA

La Jolla, CA

Lake Mary, FL

El Cerrito, CA

Oklahoma City, OK

Greystone, AL

Palm Harbor, FL

Jackson Township, OH

Austin / Rosedale , TX

Port Orange, FL

Fort Worth, TX

To further enhance its expansion efforts, 100% Chiropractic has partnered with Morrow Hill, a cutting-edge mapping software company. This partnership will optimize the placement of future locations, ensuring they are situated in areas that will most benefit from 100% Chiropractic's services. With over 400 locations identified through this innovative mapping technology, the company is poised for continued success and growth.

"We are thrilled to leverage our years of experience in building successful practices to help new franchisees find the perfect size and location for their offices," said Dr. Brandon Livingood, Chief Growth Officer at 100% Chiropractic. "Our advanced intelligence mapping software allows us to pinpoint areas with the greatest need for chiropractic services, ensuring that our new franchise locations are strategically placed in high-opportunity areas. This will maximize the potential for success for our franchise owners while reinforcing our commitment to delivering top-notch chiropractic care to more communities across the country."

Looking ahead, 100% Chiropractic is targeting significant growth in three key regions: the Southwest (Arizona and Nevada), the South (Texas), and the Southeast (North Carolina and South Carolina). These areas have been identified as high-potential markets where the demand for quality chiropractic care continues to rise.

"Our partnership with this state-of-the-art mapping software is a game-changer for us," said Dr. Jason Helfrich, CEO and Co-Founder of 100% Chiropractic. "We remain dedicated to providing personalized, patient-centered care, and this partnership will enable us to further our mission by expanding our reach and impact. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents and confident it will significantly contribute to improving the health and well-being of more people across the country."

Also helping drive 100% Chiropractic's growth is a strategic investment from Red Iron Group, which was announced earlier this summer. This investment will provide financial, operational, and tactical support to expedite the brand's nationwide expansion and establish a leading presence in the health and wellness category. With the help of the Red Iron Group, 100% Chiropractic is positioned to positively transform the lives of more people across the country.

For more information about 100% Chiropractic's services and locations, visit www.100percentchiropractic.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with 100% Chiropractic, visit https://100percentfranchise.com/.

About 100% Chiropractic:

100% Chiropractic was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, AZ. The family of full-service wellness clinics is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of patients through cutting edge, personalized chiropractic care, massage therapy, and a full line of supreme quality nutritional supplements. With more than 120 locations across the United States, 100% Chiropractic's skilled doctors, assistants, and therapists are committed to providing exceptional service and achieving optimal results for each patient. With a focus on family care, prenatal and pediatric care, sports injuries, and overall wellness, 100% Chiropractic is your partner in health. 100% Chiropractic was recognized in Entrepreneur's 45th annual Franchise 500® ranking and was included in Inc. 5000's 2023 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information, visit www.100percentchiropractic.com.

