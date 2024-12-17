100% Chiropractic Names Tyler Doolittle as Chief Growth Officer

Industry Veteran Joins Rapidly Expanding Chiropractic Franchise to Accelerate Growth and Strengthen Franchisee Support

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 100% Chiropractic, a leading provider of chiropractic care with over 125 locations, proudly announces the appointment of Tyler Doolittle as Chief Growth Officer. Doolittle's extensive expertise in franchisee relations, development, and operations will play a pivotal role in propelling the brand's continued growth and ensuring superior support for franchise partners.

Doolittle brings more than 15 years of experience in franchise development, client relations, and construction management. He has overseen the successful buildout of over 300 franchise units and holds both a General and Federal Contracting license. In his most recent role, Doolittle earned the title of 2023 Employee of the Year at The Joint Chiropractic, where he was instrumental in fostering franchisee success. A Texas Tech alumnus and former collegiate athlete, Doolittle also brings entrepreneurial acumen, having owned, operated, and sold two companies to public entities.

"We are extremely excited to welcome someone with Tyler's experience and knowledge in the world of not only franchise growth but also franchisee relations to the 100% Chiropractic family," said Dr. Jason Helfrich, Co-Founder and CEO of 100% Chiropractic. "We look forward to utilizing his talents to help our current and new franchisees through the site selection, buildout, and opening process, and continue to provide world-class service to our franchisees."

As Chief Growth Officer, Doolittle will oversee franchise expansion initiatives, including site selection, lease negotiations, buildout, and operational readiness. His expertise will enable 100% Chiropractic to continue its rapid growth trajectory while reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner to franchisees.

"The opportunity to join a brand that combines exceptional chiropractic care with a robust franchise model is truly exciting," said Doolittle. "100% Chiropractic's dedication to franchisee success and its mission to improve lives through chiropractic care are unmatched in the industry. I'm eager to bring my experience to the table to help drive growth and support the success of our franchise partners nationwide."

With a mission to transform lives through personalized chiropractic care, 100% Chiropractic is rapidly growing as a franchise leader. By adding Doolittle to its executive team, the brand is further solidifying its position as a premier choice for entrepreneurs seeking a supportive and impactful business opportunity.

For more information about 100% Chiropractic's services and locations, visit www.100percentchiropractic.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with 100% Chiropractic, visit https://100percentfranchise.com/.

About 100% Chiropractic:

100% Chiropractic was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, AZ. The family of full-service wellness clinics is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of patients through cutting edge, personalized chiropractic care, massage therapy, and a full line of supreme quality nutritional supplements. With more than 125 locations across the United States, 100% Chiropractic's skilled doctors, assistants, and therapists are committed to providing exceptional service and achieving optimal results for each patient. With a focus on family care, prenatal and pediatric care, sports injuries, and overall wellness, 100% Chiropractic is your partner in health. 100% Chiropractic was recognized in Entrepreneur's 45th annual Franchise 500® ranking and was included in Inc. 5000's 2023 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information, visit www.100percentchiropractic.com.

