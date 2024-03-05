100+ Clean Energy Leaders Convene at the First-Ever Clean Energy Business and Innovation Week in Washington, DC

Elemental Excelerator partners with Ceres, Climate Power and key stakeholders to drive climate solutions, jobs and capital investments at inaugural two-day summit

HONOLULU, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Excelerator , a nonprofit investor focused on scaling climate technology for deep community impact, is partnering with Ceres , Climate Power , and other supporting partners to bring more than 100 leading entrepreneurs, mission-driven funders and policymakers together for the first-ever Clean Energy Business and Innovation Week.

The two-day set of events kicks off with opening remarks from former Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Gina McCarthy and will feature discussions between key administration officials and implementation partners on the job creation and investment sparked by the Inflation Reduction Act. More than 30 Elemental portfolio companies will also visit Congressional offices on Capitol Hill and meet with federal agencies and offices to identify ways to stack public and private capital to accelerate climate-resilient infrastructure for communities across the U.S. "At this critical moment of collaboration, the entrepreneurs in our portfolio are energized to implement projects in partnership with the government and invest in America," Dawn Lippert, Founder & CEO of Elemental Excelerator, said. "These business leaders understand the profound opportunity created by the IRA and are eager to uplift success stories about local economic benefits, job creation and cost savings for families."

Clean Energy Business and Innovation Week aims to shed light on the significant progress companies are making to deploy climate solutions in partnership with communities. It will also lift up the financial and policy innovation needed to increase necessary private funding into the sector. "Ceres is excited to bring some of the nation's leading businesses, investors and trade groups back to Washington to make the robust financial and economic case for clean energy action," said Anne Kelly, vice president of government relations, Ceres. "The U.S. economy is already experiencing the many benefits of clean energy investments, and the businesses coming to Capitol Hill this week know that strong federal policy has been essential to guiding these investments into communities across the U.S."

The week's events will culminate in two marquee conversations. First, Elemental, Climate Power and Ceres are co-sponsoring an Axios event on the impact the IRA is having on the clean energy industry and job growth and how it will influence future investment, presenting conversations with U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Senior Advisor to the President for international climate policy John Podesta. The event will highlight examples of new job creation and transition opportunities, with over 271,000 clean energy jobs that have been created since the passage of the IRA, according to Climate Power's new State of the Clean Energy Job Boom Report.

Second, Elemental will host a Future of Climate Capital Roundtable, a 90-minute, invite-only event featuring several panel discussions, including U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI), Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment (EI&E) Meredith Berger and other prominent government officials. During this exclusive event, government thought leaders will discuss how IRA programs like the GGRF stand to unlock sustained investment in climate solutions and community benefits, green bank leaders will share innovative financial strategies to support project implementation, and Elemental portfolio companies will take the stage to share insights into how entrepreneurs are actively implementing climate-resilient projects in frontline communities.

SparkCharge is one of at least three companies presenting at the Future of Climate Capital Roundtable. "As our team works to rapidly and cost-effectively scale EV charging infrastructure solutions that work for homeowners and renters, small businesses and fleet operators, we are eager to share ideas for how to scale last-mile implementation of projects, ramp up new jobs and reduce pollution for citizens," said SparkCharge CEO Joshua Aviv of the event, which is expected to draw the participation of over 100 policymakers, innovators and funders.

Join the conversation on clean energy and workforce development. Register here for the Axios event, either in-person or virtually, and here for The Future of Climate Capital event to gain valuable insights into the future of the industry. To explore further on clean energy investments and job growth nationwide, check out Climate Power's latest State of the Clean Energy Jobs Boom Report .

About Elemental Excelerator

Elemental is a nonprofit investor in climate technologies with deep community impact. We bring more than a decade of experience across the climate sector, with an active and maturing portfolio of 150+ companies. Elemental fills two gaps fundamental to addressing climate change: funding projects for climate technologies in communities, and embedding equity and access into climate solutions. We invest in transformative technologies to create a systems change for a more resilient, equitable future.

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit organization working with the most influential capital market leaders to solve the world's greatest sustainability challenges. Through our powerful networks and global collaborations of investors, companies and nonprofits, we drive action and inspire equitable market-based and policy solutions throughout the economy to build a just and sustainable future. For more information, visit ceres.org and follow @CeresNews.

About Climate Power

Climate Power is an independent strategic communications and paid media operation focused on building the political will and public support for bold climate action. Climate Power integrates hard-hitting research, polling, state and national earned media, digital and paid media to influence the national conversation, embolden leaders to take immediate, bold climate action, and expose climate deniers and their oil and gas lobby allies.

