100 CS, LLC Completes $31.5 Million Acquisition of Plantation Park Apartments - Lake Jackson, Texas

LAKE JACKSON, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 100 CS Park, LLC proudly announces the acquisition of Plantation Park Apartments, a premier residential community located at 100 Cactus Street in Lake Jackson, TX. The property was officially acquired on July 31, 2025, with a total Real Property value of $31,500,000.

Located in a vibrant community, Plantation Park Apartments delivers an exceptional lifestyle experience with a mix of thoughtfully designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Each residence features expansive living areas with modern finishes, including chef-inspired kitchens with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and walk-in closets. All units are equipped with full-size washers and dryers, and several feature private patios or balconies. The pet-friendly community welcomes both dogs and cats.

The property's resort-style amenities further enhance the residential experience. Residents can relax by the sparkling swimming pool with water features and poolside cabanas, enjoy the outdoor entertainment and grilling areas, or gather in the contemporary clubhouse. On-site amenities also include a state-of-the-art fitness center, resident lounge with game area and entertainment space, and a fully-equipped business center providing spaces to work, play, and connect.

"Plantation Park Apartments provides the best of both worlds, peaceful residential living paired with immediate access to retail, dining, and entertainment options," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, 100 CS, LLC.

Ideally situated an hour south of Houston and an hour west of Galveston, Plantation Park Apartments – Lake Jackson offers convenient access to area schools, hospitals, shopping centers recreational opportunities, and major employment hubs, making it an attractive choice for students, working professionals and families.

For more information, visit Plantation Park Apartments | Lake Jackson, TX . For property photos, click HERE.

SOURCE 100 CS, LLC