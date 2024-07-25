100-day countdown: Highlights of the 2024 CIIE

SHANGHAI, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn

The China International Import Expo, scheduled to be held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, will feature a dedicated area for new materials for the first time, according to Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau - the organizer of the expo.

This announcement was made during a news briefing on July 24, three days ahead of the 100-day countdown to the event.

Among the highlights for this year's expo, Sun noted that the automobile exhibition area will focus on exhibitors in unmanned driving, the low-altitude economy, and new energy storage for automobiles, showcasing key elements of future mobility. Additionally, a zone dedicated to health and elderly care will gather cutting-edge technologies and related products and services in the "silver economy."

Over 150 companies have signed up for the expo for seven consecutive years. New participants from Fortune 500 companies, such as the Mitsubishi Corporation and NTT, will join for the first time, along with industry leaders in the new materials and transportation sectors like Nippon Paint, Invista, Aptiv, and Alstom.

This year, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will receive more support. They will be organized to participate in key procurement events to enhance effective communication with potential buyers. Areas like the special zone for African agricultural products will be expanded and upgraded to better showcase their unique products.

The innovation incubation special section will focus on the digital economy, green and low carbon technologies, life sciences, and manufacturing technology. Tech startups will be invited alongside high-quality incubators, innovation centers, makerspaces, and accelerators from overseas to provide opportunities for small and micro-sized enterprises.

Measures to facilitate entries and exits for CIIE

Shanghai has launched a package of measures to facilitate the entry and exit processes for exhibitors and guests attending the CIIE, according to Shang Yong, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Public Security.

The city has streamlined procedures to issue multi-entry visas for foreigners attending the expo. Additionally, convenient services will be provided for handling residence and stay permits for visa-free foreign exhibitors and guests who need to stay beyond the visa-free period.

For exhibitors and guests needing to extend their visa period or those interested in working or starting a business in Shanghai, the city will offer convenient document handling. A service station for foreigners will be set up at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue for the expo, and the 12367 hotline will be opened for the CIIE, providing both online and offline consultation services.

Building on this, a "one-stop" service for entry and exit document processing will be introduced. For foreign exhibitors and guests applying for an extension of their stay permits, the service will provide on-site acceptance, simultaneous review, and immediate issuance.

Shanghai will also offer a green passage for invited foreign exhibitors and guests. For those who haven't obtained visas, the application can be filed by the individuals or their inviters, either in advance or on-site with the invitation letter and related documents, which can be processed on-site.

For more information: https://english.shanghai.gov.cn/en-CIIE2024/index.html

SOURCE english.shanghai.gov.cn