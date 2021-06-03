100% Digital Focus - eureQa's newest version is the first purpose-built, automation platform for testing Digital Apps at scale.

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eureQa, LLC today, released the latest, updated version of its automation platform, with a 100% focus on testing enterprise Digital Apps at scale.

"Digital is different. It's all about delivering outstanding, break-proof Customer Experiences at scale. Conventional testing solutions and open source frameworks are inefficient and simply ineffective when it comes to the versatility, scale and volume of testing required for digital apps. We believe we've fixed this problem with eureQa" - says Badri Nittoor, co-founder & CEO of eureQa.

Change in a Digital App comes at a fast pace. Keeping up with it requires more than just running more automated tests. Application teams need reliable tests providing accurate results that can be run on-demand and at scale. They must be able to quickly and efficiently figure out why tests fail so they can actually fix the problems faster and release with confidence.

With eureQa, application teams can now plan and execute functional, performance and compatibility testing and synthetic monitoring on a unified Cloud platform. Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence reduce the time and effort to build and maintain automation while automatically troubleshooting failed tests to identify why they fail.

eureQa is trusted by industry leaders like Calvin Klein, Oracle and IQVIA, and has developed into the test automation platform of choice for the leading global digital-first businesses.

"We do just one thing and do it very well - that is providing the end-to-end automated testing capability for digital first businesses" - says Jim Morrone, VP Sales.

With this, eureQa is firmly positioned as the first, fully purpose-built test automation platform for digital apps.

About eureQa

Founded in 2015, eureQa is the Digital Assurance Platform, purpose built for testing digital applications. With eureQa, companies can be confident their users get the best experience on their digital application while making sure their staff is not overwhelmed by the volume of testing. eureQa, LLC is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ and has offices in Hyderabad, India. For more information on eureQa follow eureQa at:

