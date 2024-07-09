100% fiber-optic network will bring multi-gigabit speeds to Greenfield, Ohio

EDINBURG, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced plans to deploy next generation, fiber-optic broadband services to approximately 2,500 homes and businesses in Greenfield, Ohio.

"We are thrilled to welcome Glo Fiber to Greenfield. The introduction of Glo Fiber's state-of-the-art fiber internet will undoubtedly elevate connectivity for our residents and businesses," remarked Todd Wilkin, City Manager of Greenfield, Ohio. "With reliable internet access being an essential component of modern living and commerce, Glo Fiber's arrival reinforces our commitment to providing superior services to our community."

Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel's 15,600-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including a growing list of communities in Ohio, such as Greenfield. In addition to high speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Whole Home WiFi for a seamless connection anywhere in your home or business.

"Glo Fiber has expanded rapidly over the past five years, and we now pass over 275,000 homes and businesses with our leading-edge fiber optic networks. We focus on providing outstanding customer service and exceptional network reliability, and we are very excited to expand our 100% fiber-optic network to additional communities in Ohio," said Shentel's Chief Operating Officer, Ed McKay.

As a leading residential and business broadband internet provider, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to their competitors:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt local customer service

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to over 275,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to customers in seven contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 15,600 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

