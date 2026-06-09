100 Named Preferred Partner by Multiple NMHC Top 50s and Acquires Cobblestone

Unprecedented growth reflects broad market adoption and customer trust, positioning 100 among the fastest-growing multifamily PropTech companies

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- today 100 announced two milestones that reflect its rapid rise in multifamily: selection as a Preferred Partner by multiple NMHC Top 50 firms, including Asset Living, Knightvest Residential, and RAM Partners - and the acquisition of Cobblestone, a fintech-grade fraud detection and income verification platform

Rental fraud has reached a breaking point - 93% of NMHC members experienced it in a single year, over 70% didn't catch it until after move-in, and the FBI's 2025 Internet Crime Report tracked $275M in losses in 2025. Leading operators chose 100 to fight back: accelerating application velocity, reducing bad debt and delinquency, and restoring confidence in the rental process. Customers report a 67% increase in application processing speed, and the company projects over $100M in bad debt savings in 2026 alone.

"100 is one of the fastest-growing companies in our portfolio, and it's not by accident. Caren and the team have done something rare - built a product the market actually needed, then scaled it with discipline," said Zach Aarons, Co-Founder and General Partner at MetaProp. "We couldn't be more excited about what comes next."

"These results are only possible because our partners showed up with the same belief we did - that this industry deserves better," said Caren Maio, CEO & Co-Founder of 100. "We've proven that trust and speed aren't a tradeoff. We're not waiting for the moment. We're making it."

Alongside this momentum, 100 acquired Cobblestone, founded by early engineers from Ramp who helped build some of the most advanced financial underwriting systems in fintech. That expertise is now embedded directly into 100's platform, pairing an AI-native income verification engine with multiple data sources, a chorus of LLMs cross-checking each other, and human oversight ensuring nothing slips through. As part of the transaction, Cobblestone founders Jason Scharff and Jack Mastrangelo will join 100 as Strategic Advisors.

"100 is already category-defining," said Jason Scharff, CEO and Co-Founder of Cobblestone. "By bringing our underwriting experience into the platform, 100 has an unfair advantage that drives smarter decision-making and greater impact across the industry."

100 has averaged 25% month-over-month revenue growth since launch - one of the most rapid ascents in PropTech history. These milestones are proof that doing it the right way and doing it fast aren't mutually exclusive.

For multifamily operators who want to learn more, visit get100.com.

About 100

100 is a real estate technology platform revolutionizing the rental application process for the multifamily real estate industry. Leveraging cutting-edge identity verification and fraud prevention technology, 100 is creating a new standard that eliminates fraud, friction, and bias. Built and backed by some of the industry's most successful operators, 100 flips the rental game on its head, making it faster, easier, and more accurate than ever. For more information, visit get100.com.

CONTACT: Caren Maio, [email protected]

SOURCE 100