100% of 2020 Graduating Class of Platt College-Tulsa's Practical Nursing (PN) Program Pass State Licensing Exam

"These students have worked so hard to achieve their goal. The Practical Nursing (PN) program is challenging and these students each and every day studied around both family and work obligations. They have met those challenges, never giving up and have been successful in gaining a very important step in their ever evolving nursing career. I am so proud of them, and wish them all the best in one of the most rewarding careers," says PN Program Director of Platt College-Tulsa, Shelly Hafner, RN, MS, MBA, BSN.

The Practical Nursing (PN) program includes coursework in Fundamentals of Nursing, Human Development, Medical Terminology, Nutrition and Pharmacology, plus a hands-on training clinical practicum at local healthcare facilities. Students who graduate from the 14-month program at Platt College-Tulsa earn an Associates Degree in Occupational Studies in Practical Nursing, or AOS degree.

Following completion of coursework students take the Oklahoma State Licensure Exam for Practical Nursing and are a fully Licensed Practical Nurse, or LPN, after passing the exam.** As an LPN, individuals can begin working in the healthcare field providing basic care in private Dr. offices and nursing care facilities, home healthcare organizations, public hospitals, and more. LPNs work under the direction of registered nurses and doctors, providing basic care and a wide range of services from clerical to clinical and bedside.

About Platt College

Platt College in Oklahoma offers vocational training for anyone looking to become successful in today's job market. Our four convenient campuses are located in Tulsa, Lawton, Moore and Oklahoma City, each offering small class sizes to provide individual attention for each student. Our schools offer convenient class schedules, industry-experienced instructors, and career services to help with job placement assistance. Our dedicated team of admissions and financial advisors are ready to assist you in your career training and beyond, including access to employer partnerships that will help you identify potential positions in your field for which you may be qualified. Whether you are looking to start a new career or expand on your current one, Platt College is ready to help you gain the skills to pursue the career of your dreams.

** Platt College-Tulsa does not guarantee third-party licensure. Licensure requirements for taking and passing licensing examinations are not controlled by Platt College-Tulsa but by outside agencies and are subject to change by the agencies without notice to Platt College-Tulsa. Therefore, Platt College-Tulsa cannot guarantee that graduates will be eligible to take licensure examinations, regardless of their eligibility status upon enrollment.

