"100 of the Worst Ideas in History" The Book that Celebrates Stinkin' Thinkin' is Now an Historical, Hysterical Audiobook

Today it comes alive in the form of a new audiobook at Audible.com -- featuring 100 mind-boggling stories, 10 mind-bending chapters and six mind-blowing sidebars performed by authors Michael N. Smith and Eric Kasum (plus a posse of professional Hollywood voice actors), all energized by comical music and intriguing sound design.

Skinny-dipping presidents. Toxic tooth fillings. Singing stars who can't sing. It's 100 of the Worst Ideas in History.

Originally published by Sourcebooks of Chicago, the printed book has spawned over 40 talk radio interviews, Los Angeles TV appearances, features in the New York Post, Cleveland Plain Dealer and more.

What Were They Thinking?

In the new audiobook, listeners will discover:

How a confused chauffeur helped start World War I

Who turned down the greatest product placement opportunity in cinema history

How a Chicago White Sox game helped hasten the demise of disco

The toad that nearly ate Australia

The most dangerous children's game ever invented

The tasty new snack food that's likely to give you diarrhea

And so much more (of so much less)

Spanning politics, pop culture, fashion, sports, technology and more, this irreverent and witty audiobook is packed with info-taining tidbits, tracing how these thundering brainstorms turned into blundering brain farts, while illuminating the astonishing impact these faux pas and foibles continue to have on us today.

You Won't Believe Your Ears

For a sample of the book, click the link below:

https://www.audible.com/pd/100-of-the-Worst-Ideas-in-History-Audiobook/B08YLXFJV7?qid=1615673910&sr=1-1&ref=a_search_c3_lProduct_1_1&pf_rd_p=83218cca-c308-412f-bfcf-90198b687a2f&pf_rd_r=2TN35DCY8BEPRCT3D1A7

Overview video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdTDNgsSYoU&t=1s

The Website:

https://100worstideas.com

The printed book is available at Amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and book retailers nationwide.

