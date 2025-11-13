"100 Paintings of Jack Nicklaus" - Tribute to a Golf Legend Art Auction Benefiting Folds of Honor

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Folds of Honor South Texas presents "100 Paintings of Jack Nicklaus", a collection of original art by celebrity artist Joe Everson that pay tribute to the life of Jack Nicklaus and are being auctioned to benefit Folds of Honor. Each unique painting, signed by Mr. Nicklaus, will cover the span of his iconic career and available nationwide via timed online auction on November 13, 2025 – November 25, 2025.

100 Paintings of Jack Nicklaus by Joe Everson, Benefiting Folds of Honor. Auction Schedule: November 13 – November 25, 2025, at 12:00am Celebrity artist Joe Everson and golf legend Jack Nicklaus

"We have a goal to raise over $500,000 dollars to provide 100 life-changing academic scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled military and first responders. We are so grateful to Joe Everson for making this possible and we are thrilled to honor the great Jack Nicklaus through these original works of art." – Diane Nemecek, Senior Director of Impact, Folds of Honor South Texas.

"Nothing like this has ever been done in the golf world. Jack Nicklaus is a legend and the game's greatest champion. In addition to his many accolades, Mr. Nicklaus is an amazing patriot and a huge supporter of the Folds of Honor mission. We can't thank him enough for being so gracious with his time to sign each one-of-a-kind painting in support of Folds of Honor. Having the chance to win one of these moments in sports history, painted by Joe Everson and autographed by Jack Nicklaus is a collector's dream." – Colonel John Nemecek, President, Folds of Honor South Texas.

In 2023-2024, Folds of Honor South Texas region provided 1,319 scholarships to recipients from the great state of Texas.

To view and bid on the paintings, go to: foh.org/nicklaus100

About the artist:

Joe Everson is the world's only singing painter with over 300 million views on social media for his patriotic performances. He is represented by Park West Gallery, the world's largest art dealer. Joe paints for professional sports teams, Fortune 500 companies and celebrities. Everson has helped raise millions for veteran and military nonprofit organizations, including Folds of Honor. To learn more, visit joeeverson.com.

Where: Timed online auction

When: November 13, 2025 – November 25, 2025 @ 12:00am

SOURCE Folds of Honor South Texas